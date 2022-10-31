Fort houses Punjab Police Academy: Social activist writes to govt, top cops to evict Phillaur fort

A social activist, Dilbhagh Singh, has written a letter to the secretary, Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Punjab, the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab Police and DGP, Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, Jalandhar, about evicting the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Fort, Phillaur, popularly known as the Phillaur Fort. The fort currently houses the Punjab Police Academy.

Dilbhagh also threatened to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the same if no action is taken on his representation within three months of the letter.

Jalandhar based Dilbhagh, in his letter, said that the residents of Punjab have asked the Punjab Police to vacate the premises, which has not happened yet. Giving details about the case, he said that former Chief Justice of India TS Thakur and Justice Surya Kant of the Punjab and Haryana High Court while disposing of his civil writ petition on August 25, 2008, said, “It goes without saying that if the Government of India eventually declares the fort at Phillaur as a monument of national importance, all consequences otherwise flowing from such declaration would follow”.

“As the Government of India delayed the process of declaring Ranjit Singh Fort as a national monument I was forced to file a contempt of court petition (COCP) against the Union government. After this, the Union government issued a final notification and Justice Hemant Gupta of the Punjab and Haryana High Court disposed of the COCP and said in an order in September, 2010, that the final notification declaring the fort as a monument of national importance has been published on September 7, 2010,” he mentioned in the letter.

However, according to Dilbhagh, the Punjab Police did not vacate the premises even after the declaration. He said that consequential steps will be taken according to the law and that during these 12 years, the Punjab Police repeatedly rejected all requests by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to hand over the fort for conservation work. He said that due to encroachments, the fort has not been open to tourists or the public.

The notification published in the official gazette said that the Central government in exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (8) of Section 4 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, declares Maharaja Ranjit Singh Fort at Phillaur to be of national importance, he said.

The Punjab Police is encroaching on the monument which should be handed over to the ASI at the earliest, he added.