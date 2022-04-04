Digitised ‘J form’: ‘A big agriculture reform’, says first farmer who got it

For the first time in all his agriculture career, farmer Kashmir Singh has a wide smile on his face after he sold his wheat crop in Punjab’s Rajpura Mandi on April 1. This moment of joy was brought by a WhatsApp message that he received on his phone number from the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB). The message carried a digitised ‘J form’, mentioning all the details related to the amount of wheat he sold and the money he would be paid apart from the other important details to keep a record of the sale.

Kashmir is the first farmer of the state to get a digitised ‘J form’ on April 2 after selling his 51 quintals of wheat on April 1 at the MSP rate of Rs 2,015 in Rajpura Mandi of the Patiala district.

Form ‘J form’ is the sale receipt of a farmer’s agricultural produce in mandis (grain market). These forms were earlier issued manually by Arthiyas (commission agents) and are proof of income for farmers. Before form’s digitisation, several Arhtiyas had the habit of holding onto the forms instead of giving them to the farmers. Denied their rightful proof of income, many farmers ended up having no record of selling their crops. By getting digitised ‘J forms’, farmers will now have a clear record of the crop sold and income received.

“I am very happy as I need not go anywhere now to get ‘J form’ as it is available on my phone. There can be no bigger reform for farmers than the facilities like direct payment of MSP in their accounts,” said the elated Kashmir, who hails from village Mohabatpur in block and district Patiala. He said that has never experienced such a process in his 40 years of farming.

Kashmir (60) and his family owns 35 acres of land. He has only harvested wheat from 2.5 acres (one hectare) at the moment.

“Earlier we used to get J form after selling all our crops and making several rounds to the office of the Arhtiyas. With this system, I got ‘J form’ from a small sale of wheat,” he said, adding that it is like getting a bill every time you make a sale, regardless of the size of the sale.

“It has happened many times that we couldn’t procure a J form. There are several Arhtiyas who do not have a habit of giving ‘J forms’ to farmers and would make some excuse,” he revealed.

PMB’s decision to digitise the J form and integrate it with the WhatsApp number of farmers took form from April 1 onwards. The move, which is aimed at bringing transparency and as empower farmers, made Punjab the first state in the country to provide digitised ‘J forms’. The move is expected to benefit around nine lakh registered farmers of the state who will be looking to sell their crop (wheat) at MSP during this procurement season.

Farmer leader Satnam Singh Sahni, general secretary Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Doaba, said, “It is a big day for any farmer of Punjab as they are no more dependent on anyone to get the proof of income. Such reforms make a real change in the life of any common farmer,” he said.

The Secretary of Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board, Ravi Bhagat, whose first thought of digitising the form, said that the moment a farmer’s crop is sold in the Mandi, a message regarding the confirmation of the purchase will be sent along with the J form to the farmer’s WhatsApp number automatically.

Farmers who have already sold their crops are now curiously waiting for their digitised ‘J form’ on their WhatsApp number.