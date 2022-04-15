Dharamsot will be in jail soon, hints Mann

The Punjab CM on Thursday hinted at action against former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in connection with the alleged post-matric scholarship scheme scam.

Before coming to power, AAP had on several occasions called for Dharamsot’s arrest in the case.

When asked about what his government was doing in the matter, CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said: “Soon Sadhu Singh Dharamsot will be filing an application in the Punjab and Haryana High Court or in the sessions court urging for VIP treatment in jail.”

Allegations against Dharamsot

During former CM Amarinder Singh’s regime, then Administrative Secretary in the Social Justice Department, Kripa

Shankar Saroj, had alleged that a scam of Rs 63.91 crore had come to light in the Centre’s scheme. He had said while records pertaining to Rs 39 crore were missing, an amount of Rs 16.91 crore was paid to such institutions against whom the audit team had recommended a recovery of Rs 8 crore, thus costing the state exchequer Rs 24.91 crore.

Saroj’s report had stated: “…these officials had cost the exchequer Rs 24.91 crore. The minister and his team of officers, worked in tandem.”