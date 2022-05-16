Despite doubled MSP, target to sow cotton on 4L ha, experts unhappy

Despite farmers selling cotton at double the MSP set by the Centre and talks to bring more area under the crop as an alternative to paddy, the state only is targeting over 4-lakh hectares of land this year, 1.18 lakh (30 per cent) of which has already been sown on till Monday (May 9th). Experts believe that this target is far from Punjab’s potential, claiming that almost double the area was used to grow cotton in the state three decades ago.

Experts said that the rate of cotton, which is sown between mid-April and May end, was quite high in the last season and farmers sold it for Rs 13,000 per quintal. However, they added that the attack of pink bollworm on the crop last year is making the farmers think twice before sowing it on more land.

Chief Agriculture Officer Mansa Dr Manjit Singh, while talking to The Indian Express, said that area under cotton in their district was 52,000 hectares last year and a target of 64,000 hectares has been set for this year. They have already sown cotton on 30,000 hectares. Mansa is one of the 8 major cotton sowing districts of the state.

“Farmers got a very high price for cotton crop in 2021-22 but because of the attack of the pink bollworm, they could not get the desired bumper crop and faced huge yield loss in some districts of the state. That factor is making several farmers hesitant about increasing the area under cotton. But still, there are farmers who are increasing the area under the crop this year,” said Dr Manjit.

“Though this increase seems to be good if one looks at the figures of the previous years, a total of 4-lakh hectares under cotton crop is not impressive in a state like Punjab where this crop needs to have around 8-lakh hectares under it. The state used to have 7.58 lakh hectares under cotton,” said a senior scientist from Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana, adding that it is crucial to divert area under this alternative to paddy.

Experts also said that the pink bollworm attack could have been averted easily if farmers were made aware of it and precautions had been taken in time. This was the first time Punjab had an attack from the insects.

“Despite having the technique to avert or control the attack of pink bollworm, farmers were not aware and kept spraying insecticides which did nothing to stop the attack,” an Agriculture officer said. The lack of staff in the agriculture department and will among the majority of the available field staff led to the damage to the farmers’ crop last year, he added.

“Before sowing any crop, the farmers must be made aware of all the prevalent diseases which may have occurred in any part of the world and other information related to that crop along with methods of precautions. This will boost the confidence of farmers. When they are not aware of such things, they incur losses by spraying unwanted costly sprays,” he said.

“When there is a shortage of staff, then the role of social media becomes very important and the department can make small documentaries/clips on pest attacks on different crops sown in the state along with ways to control or avoid their spread. These clips can then be circulated on farmers’ WhatsApp numbers,” suggested a senior officer in the department on the condition of anonymity.