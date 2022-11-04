‘Delhi Kisan Morcha’ anniversary: 31 farm unions to take out protest march to Raj Bhavan on Nov 26

Thirty-one farmer unions of the state have announced to march towards Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on November 26 to mark the anniversary of the ‘Delhi Kisan Morcha’ against the now-repealed three central farm laws.

They also announced to celebrate November 19 as ‘Fateh Divas’ because it was on that date last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to repeal the three laws.

The decisions were announced at a meeting held at Jalandhar’s Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall.

At the end of the march they will present two charters listing their demands from the Centre and the state government.

In the meeting leaders of 22 old farm unions, which are part of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), and nine newly formed unions – which got separated from those unions that had participated in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections to fulfill their political dreams and were expelled from SKM – were present.

The meeting was presided over by Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala of Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, Lakhbir Singh Nizampur of All India Kisan Sabha, and Balwinder Singh of Majha Kisan Sangharsh Committee.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) general secretary Jagmohan Singh said that after the protest march, they will submit a list of their demands to the Centre and the state government. The demands will focus on the governments’ pending promises, including minimum support price (MSP) for all the crops and cancellation of the cases registered against farmers during last year’s Delhi farmers’ agitation. The issue of Electricity Amendment Bill, crop insurance, and monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for every farming household will also figure in the charter of demands.

Advertisement

Farmer leader Raminder Singh Patiala said that SKM will also hold a meeting in Delhi on November 14 in this regard. A five-member committee has been constituted to prepare the charter of demands, he added.

The farmers also plan to rake up the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which five people – four farmers and a journalist – were killed in the UP district on October 3 last year when a car, allegedly driven by Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, ran over a group of farmers who were returning after protests against the Centre’s three farm laws. The farmers said that they haven’t got justice in the case yet and the minister has not been sacked by the Centre.