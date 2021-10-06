Deep Sidhu booked under SC/ST Act

Deep Sidhu, who shot into limelight following the Red Fort violence during the farmers’ protest, has been booked along with some other persons under the SC/ST Act for using derogatory words related to caste.

A case was registered on the complaint of people of Ravidassia and Valmiki communities of Jalandhar at Navi Baradari police station on Tuesday.

The complainants have alleged that Sidhu, in a live video on Facebook on October 1, had made derogatory, casteist remarks which could create law and order problems in the state. They said that Deep Sidhu, along with five others, was abusing particular castes.

DCP (Investigation) Gurmit Singh said that on the complaint of Ravidassia and Valmiki communities they have registered a case as Deep Sidhu has hurt the sentiments of the community.

ENS