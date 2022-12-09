Dal Khalsa to dedicate this year’s Human Rights Day to political prisoners

Commemorating the 75th year of World Human Rights (HR) Day, the Dal Khalsa has announced to dedicate this year’s HR day (December 10) to political prisoners, who are languishing in jails.

Taking a significant step, the Sikh organisation has convened an assembly of leaders and delegates of struggling nationalities and minorities – Kashmiris, Sikhs, Tamils, Nagas, and others – in Chandigarh on December 10 to deliberate on the deteriorating human rights situation in India.

Announcing the details of the event, three young Dal Khalsa secretaries – Paramjit Singh Mand, Advocate Imaan Singh Khara, and Angad Singh Khalsa – said that the delegates from peripheral states and Delhi will deliberate to chalk out future plans and programmes to confront police excesses, persecution of minorities, misuse of AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act), UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) laws, threat to right to dissent, right to privacy, right to expression, and injustice to political prisoners across India.

Elaborating on the objective, they said that the conclave is being convened to stand in solidarity with all struggling nationalities, peoples and regional identities.

Dal Khalsa spokesperson Mand said that “the meeting is a continuation of our efforts to bring together and unite all minority communities and nationalities – on a joint platform – whose rights were being trampled on and voices were being muzzled”.

He said that Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights is organising ‘Save the Peace’ conference on December 9 in New Delhi to deliberate on the Indo-Naga peace process as the Centre is turning a blind eye to implementing the peace accord. He said that representatives from Punjab, including Dal Khalsa, and other states will take part in it.