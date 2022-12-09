scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Dal Khalsa to dedicate this year’s Human Rights Day to political prisoners

Taking a significant step, the Sikh organisation has convened an assembly of leaders and delegates of struggling nationalities and minorities – Kashmiris, Sikhs, Tamils, Nagas, and others – in Chandigarh on December 10 to deliberate on the deteriorating human rights situation in India.

Dal Khalsa spokesperson Mand said that “the meeting is a continuation of our efforts to bring together and unite all minority communities and nationalities – on a joint platform – whose rights were being trampled on and voices were being muzzled”.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Commemorating the 75th year of World Human Rights (HR) Day, the Dal Khalsa has announced to dedicate this year’s HR day (December 10) to political prisoners, who are languishing in jails.

Taking a significant step, the Sikh organisation has convened an assembly of leaders and delegates of struggling nationalities and minorities – Kashmiris, Sikhs, Tamils, Nagas, and others – in Chandigarh on December 10 to deliberate on the deteriorating human rights situation in India.

Announcing the details of the event, three young Dal Khalsa secretaries – Paramjit Singh Mand, Advocate Imaan Singh Khara, and Angad Singh Khalsa – said that the delegates from peripheral states and Delhi will deliberate to chalk out future plans and programmes to confront police excesses, persecution of minorities, misuse of AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act), UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) laws, threat to right to dissent, right to privacy, right to expression, and injustice to political prisoners across India.

Elaborating on the objective, they said that the conclave is being convened to stand in solidarity with all struggling nationalities, peoples and regional identities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, verminPremium
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, vermin
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...Premium
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...

Dal Khalsa spokesperson Mand said that “the meeting is a continuation of our efforts to bring together and unite all minority communities and nationalities – on a joint platform – whose rights were being trampled on and voices were being muzzled”.

He said that Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights is organising ‘Save the Peace’ conference on December 9 in New Delhi to deliberate on the Indo-Naga peace process as the Centre is turning a blind eye to implementing the peace accord. He said that representatives from Punjab, including Dal Khalsa, and other states will take part in it.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 01:29:27 am
Next Story

Crematorium used by fisherfolk to be rebuilt by Dec 31, BMC tells HC

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close