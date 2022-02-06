Dal Khalsa slams Kashmir journalist’s arrest

Condemning the arrest of Fahad Shah, editor-in-chief of online news magazine The Kashmir Walla, the Dal Khalsa asked the Government of India to stop gagging the media. Fahad was arrested on February 4, three days after he was questioned by the police along with three other journalists for “incorrect reporting” about a gun battle in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The Sikh organisation from Punjab termed the framing of Fahad under sedition law and UAPA misuse of state power, an assault on press freedom and utter disregard for the fundamental right of journalists to report freely and safely.

Seeking Fahad’s immediate release, party spokesman Paramjit Singh Mand said the silencing of a fearless journalist reflects how the state was scared of his truthful reporting. To hide its repressive policies and actions, the state wants to coerce the mediapersons to toe its line.