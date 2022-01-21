Sikh Prisoners: Dal Khalsa, Doaba farm bodies to gherao minister Som Parkash on Jan 27

A group of farm unions joined hands with Dal Khalsa Friday and announced that they will gherao Union Minister Som Parkash’s Phagwara on January 27 demanding immediate release of nine Sikh prisoners, including 1993 Delhi bomb blast case convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar who is lodged in Amritsar jail for the past 27 years.

This comes a day after a group of Sikh bodies issued an ultimatum to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to release Bhullar by January 26 or face protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in Punjab where polls are scheduled on February 20.

On Friday, BKU Doaba, Doaba Kisan committee (Punjab), Doaba Azaad Sangrash Committee extended support to Dal Khalsa raising the demand for the release of the nine prsioners.

Addressing media here, Dal Khalsa leaders Baba Hardeep Singh Mehraj and Paramjeet Singh Tanda said that on January 27, their members will march towards the Union minister’s residence to question him as to why Centre was holding the Sikh prisoners under detention illegally.

“Since Som Parkash is the lone minister representing Punjab in the Modi government, we will make him answerable,” They said.

Sikh Alliance activist Sukhdev Singh Phagwara and ASF leader Manjeet Singh were also present at the press conference.

They added that of the nine prisoners, eight have already served their term.

The farmer and panthic leaders said that all convicts deserve to be released after serving more than two decades in jail.

To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the Centre had on September 27, 2019 recommended special remission to eight Sikh prisoners. Bhullar, who had been awarded death in the 1993 bomb blast case by a trial court in Delhi in 2001 — Supreme Court upheld the verdict in 2002 — was one among them. However, it is being alleged that the AAP-led Delhi government’s Sentence Review Board (SRB) had rejected the plea for Bhullar’s early release in December 2020.

The other prisoners whose release is being sought include Gurdeep Singh Khera, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Paramjit Singh Bheora, Lakhvinder Singh, Shamsher Singh and Gurmit Singh who were handed out life sentence in 1995 for their involvement in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.