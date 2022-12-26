Dal Khalsa asks Sikhs not to take part in functions under ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ banner

Objecting to the term ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ given to 10th Sikh Master Guru Gobind Singh’s Chhote Sahibzade (younger sons) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his coterie, Dal Khalsa said that Punjab has no right or locus standi to interfere or decide about religious affairs of Sikhs.

The organisation urged Akal Takht to take cognisance of the matter and summon those Sikhs, who under the influence or patronage of Modi dispensation, were organising Monday’s function in Delhi and elsewhere under the nomenclature of ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. Dal Khalsa leaders said that despite objection by Akal Takht, SGPC and Sikh bodies, the Modi government’s arbitrary decision to go ahead and observe December 26 as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ amounts to hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs besides re-establishing the state’s continuous policy in meddling in Sikh religious affairs’.

The leaders had gathered at a religious Samagam held to commemorate the martyrdom day of four Sahibzade’s of Guru Gobind Singh. The gathering paid tributes to Sahibzade for their sacrifices to uphold the truth, righteousness and principles of religion.

The leaders were unanimous that the state should stay away from religious affairs of Sikhs. “Arbitrary decision by the PMO will further escalate tension between Amritsar and Delhi,” a statement issued by the Sikh outfit mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion, Dal Khalsa senior leaders Kanwar Pal Singh and Paramjit Singh Mand said their martyrdom day cannot be called ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ as the term wasn’t according to the Sikh principles. “Sahibzades have a tall stature in the Sikh religion. They are called ‘Babas’ and not Bal’s (children’s). This term by the Modi dispensation belittles their tall stature,” added the statement. As Sikh traditions, beliefs and tenets are unique in nature, any decision in relation to Sikh gurus and their family members is to be taken by and at the Akal Takht in the light of Sikh philosophy and principles, Mand said. Paramjit Singh Tanda, Sukhdev Singh, Gurnam Singh, Kulwant Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Prabhjit Singh Khalsa also attended.

‘Govt concocting Sikh history’

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, while rejecting Veer Bal Diwas being observed by Centre, appealed to the Sikhs to be aware of the “government’s conspiracy of undermining Sikh history.” In a statement issued on Sunday, Dhami said, “The Centre is on the path of concocting Sikh history and it is unfortunate that the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is supporting this. Going against the traditions of the Sikh community, observing the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas is a conspiracy to undermine the greatest martyrdom and valuable heritage in the world’s religious history.” Dhami said, “If the government really wants to pay homage to Sahibzadas, then what is the problem in observing this day as Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas? History is a witness that martyrdom of Sahibzadas was important in uprooting the Mughals from this region, but the way the government is insisting on marking the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas, it is clear that the government is playing politics at the behest of anti-Sikh forces.”