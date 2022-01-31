Crackdown in Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur: Illegal liquor worth Rs 1 cr seized, 5 drug smugglers arrested

A joint team of SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr) administration and police have recovered illegally stored whisky worth Rs one crore on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Rahon town of the district.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, SBS Nagar, Vishesh Sarangal said that acting on a tip-off, a joint team that comprised of Excise Department, CIA Satff and Rahon Police Station searched premises situated near Dana Mandi in Rahon town falling under Nawanshahr Assembly Segment.

During the raid, the team found 1,616 cases which included Patiala Peg, McDowell No. 1 and Officers Choice Blue, all labelled for sale in Punjab.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur added that as per record, a total of 1,616 cases were recovered including 730 cases of Patiala Peg, 390 cases of McDowell No.1 and 496 cases of Officers Choice Blue.

She said that a case has been registered in this regard and added that further investigation is on and the owner of the building, Satish Kumar, has been taken in custody for questioning.

The SSP said that the police teams were accompanied by ETO Raj Kumar and Excise Inspectors Manjit Singh and Harjinder Singh, and included CIA Staff Incharge Dalbir Singh and Rahon Poilice Station, SHO, Bakshish Singh.

Meanwhile in Hoshiarpur, SSP, Hoshiarpur, Dhruman H Nimbale, said that a search on Sunday in Garhshankar sub-division led to the arrest of five notorious drug smugglers.

Five FIRs were registered at Mahilpur and Garhshankar police stations against Harpreet Singh of Langeri Road Mahilpur, Shivji Malkit of BDO Colony, Mahilpur, Rekha Rani of Ward no 10, BDO Colony Mahilpur, Tilak Raj of Denowal Khurd, PS Garhshankar, Sarabjit Singh of Bhammian PS Garhshankar.

Over two dozen cases are pending at various police stations against all accused under NDPS Act. Police also recovered 450 gm narcotic substance from them.