Court awards life imprisonment to couple in daughter-in-law’s dowry death case

The Court of District and Sessions Judge, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a couple for the dowry death of their daughter-in-law on May 30, 2018.

The accused have been identified as Rattan Singh and his wife Shalindra of Thathiala Bet village in Balachaur sub-division of the district. The court awarded life-imprisonment to both the accused under section 304-B with section 34 of IPC, 120-B, three-year rigorous imprisonment under 498-A to both the accused and another three-year rigourous imprisonment to Rattan Singh under 27 of Arms Act. All the sentences would run concurrently. An FIR was registered under Sections 302, 304-B, 120-B and 498-A read with Section 34 of IPC and under Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act on May 30, 2018 with the Balachaur Sadar Police station based on the complaint of Jaspal Singh, the father of deceased Anita Rani.

Anita got married to Kamal Rana on October 25, 2016. However, Jaspal Singh of Possi village, Hoshiarpur, alleged that after a month of the marriage, Anita’s in-laws started harassing and torturing her for bringing “insufficient dowry”. He added that the matter was initially solved after the intervention of village Panchayat but things again got worse when Kamal went to Italy in 2017.

Jaspal said that on May 30, 2018, Anita called him from her mother-in-law’s cellphone and said that she was being beaten up by Rattan Singh, who was roaming armed with a double barrel gun with an intention to kill her. Singh said that he immediately dialed Women Helpline Number 1091. Thereafter, he along with his son Sandeep Kumar and his nephew Shiv Singh reached Anita’s in-laws house but found her body lying in a pool of blood on the bed. Both her in-laws had fled from the house. In the order, the District and Sessions judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa mentioned that a hapless woman was done to death within the four corners of her matrimonial home just because she could not fulfill the illegal demands of dowry raised by accused.