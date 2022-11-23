Couple booked in Jalandhar for brandishing guns in viral social media clip

The Jalandhar police Wednesday booked a couple after the duo was seen brandishing guns in a viral video posted on social media Tuesday.

The couple, identified as Roop Kaur and Sehaj Arora, is famous for running the ‘Kulhad Pizza’ eating joint in Jalandhar. The couple told the police that they were holding toy guns. While they were let off on bail, the police are investigating their claim.

Sources in the police said that even brandishing toy guns is a gesture of promoting gun culture and thus the couple was booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya said that one more youth of Dashmesh Avenue was booked for posing with a pistol in his Snapchat post. Recently, Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh had suspended 391 arms licences and issued a show cause notice to 438 licence holders for different reasons.