Cotton arrival in mandis of Punjab down by 73% this year

This season, Punjab has seen a drastic decline in the arrival of Kapas (raw unginned cotton). Nearly 73% less cotton arrived in mandis till December 8 compared to the arrival in the same period last year. This year, the yield of the crop has also been low. The less arrival is affecting the business of both ginners, who separate cotton from seed, and spinners, who make thread from cotton, as they are getting less raw material from the local market even during season.

The low arrival can be attributed to farmers holding their crops back and waiting for the rate to cross Rs 10,000 per quintal. Harvesting of the crop has already been completed in the state. According to the Punjab Mandi Board, till December 8, mandis in the state received 2.77 lakh quintals of raw cotton against 10.35 lakh quintals last year during the same period.

Last year, in the same period, 2.06 lakh bales were pressed but this year the number of bales is only 55,435. One bale comprises 170 kg of lint, which is ginned cotton separated from cotton seed. The total arrival of Kapas was 29 lakh quintals in 2021-22. And this year, around 40% less production is expected compared to the last year due to decreased yield and less area. Currently, the rate of raw cotton is Rs 8500 to 9,600 per quintal, which is much higher than the maximum support price (MSP), and farmers expect it to rise above Rs 10,000 per quintal by January-February 2023. Last year, when several farmers sold their crops during January and February, they fetched Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 per quintal, which was an all-time high rates of raw cotton in the state.

MSP of cotton this year is Rs 6,080 and Rs 6,380 per quintal, respectively, for medium and long-staple cotton, against Rs 5,726 and Rs 6,025 per quintal respectively, last year.

“Last year most farmers sold their crops by December end and earned almost close to MSP or little above that but those who sold in January and February, earned more than double the MSP,” said cotton expert Sanjiv Dutt, vice-president of Winsome Textile, Bathinda, adding that with less arrival of the crop, ginners and spinners are facing a huge shortage of supply and are running their units to half the capacity. He added that even farmers are not happy with the current rates as the input cost has increased due to less yield and they are now waiting for the rates to go above Rs 10,000 per quintal. Dutt added that in Punjab, cotton starts arriving by September end but due to unprecedented heat wave in August, cotton plants could not be developed properly and both yield and quality of the crop has suffered.

Experts said that this year the yield has come down due to high fluctuation in temperature during July and August months because of which the plants could not grow in a proper size which affected its yield. Both ginners and spinners are feeling the heat because they are not getting the required amount of raw material from the local market to run their units, Dutt added.

In Punjab, cotton is grown in Bathinda, Fazilka, Mansa, Muktsar, Moga, Barnala, Sangrur, and Faridkot districts. This season, so far the maximum cotton arrived in Fazilka where a total of 1.01 lakh quintals of Kapas reached mandis, followed by Mansa, Bathinda, and Muktsar Sahib where 74,156 quintals, 46,363 quintals, and 35,896 quintals cotton arrived, respectively. In Faridkot, Sangrur, Barnala, and Moga, 6,717 quintals, 4,526 quintals, 4,353 quintals and zero quintals cotton arrived, respectively. According to the Indian Cotton Corporation, this year, a cumulative production of 43.17 lakh bales (170 kg each) is expected from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, against around 47.24 lakh bales last year.

Advertisement

This year, the maximum loss is estimated from Punjab where around 43% less crop is expected this year. This year, cotton was grown in 2.48 lakh hectares in Punjab against 2.52 lakh hectares last year. The scene in Haryana is also not very promising this year. According to the Indian Cotton Association Limited, only about 3.96 lakh bales have arrived till November end against 4.49 lakh bales in the same period last year. However, Rajasthan, where over 29 lakh bales are expected this season, including 17.60 lakh from Sri Ganganagar circle and 10.55 lakh from lower Rajasthan, 11.55 lakh bales have already arrived against the arrival of 11.01 lakh bales last year till November 30.

Basmati arrival increased by 45%

Both cotton and basmati crops are the best alternatives for paddy in Punjab and this year, basmati arrival has increased by 45%. Last year the total arrival of basmati was 14.13 lakh tonne but this year, the state has already received 20.53 quintals till December 8.