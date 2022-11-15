scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Cooperative week begins at Markfed

Lal Chand Kataruchak assured the cooperatives that soon a 'single window clearance' will be put in place for granting them mandatory approvals.

Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak news, indian expressMinister Lal Chand Kataruchak. (Photo source: Twitter/ Lal Chand Kataruchak)

Punjab Food & Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak Monday exhorted Markfed to achieve a turnover of Rs one lakh crore in the next four years by setting up new plants and penetrating into new markets for export. He assured Markfed of all help in achieving its targeted goals.

He was speaking after inaugurating 69th All India Cooperative Week at Markfed Canneries Complex at village Chuharwali near Jalandhar.

Kataruchak also assured the cooperatives that soon a ‘single window clearance’ will be put in place for granting them mandatory approvals .

Special Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Department of Cooperation, Ravneet Kaur, advised Markfed to introduce new products. She also directed Markfed to sell its products through GeM portal.

Managing director, Markfed, Ramvir explained that Markfed was in process of setting up a 125-MT Refined Oil and Vanaspati Plant at Khanna. A cattlefeed plant will be setup at Gidderbaha in next one year, he said. Director, Markfed, Tehal Singh, Jalandhar DC Jaspreet Singh, Chief Manager(Marketing) Markfed Rakesh Kumar Popli, PCS and Senior Officers Markfed were present on the occasion.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 09:32:18 am
