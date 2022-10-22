Congress protests at Khatkar Kalan seeking Sarari’s dismissal

Hundreds of Congress workers led by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday staged a protest in front of the memorial of Shaheed Bhagat Singh demanding dismissal and arrest of minister Fauja Singh Sarari on corruption charges.

Warring said that if the government did not take any action against Sarari, the party would intensify its agitation across the state. “Today’s dharna is only a warning for the government that it cannot have double standards. On one hand, Congress leaders are booked and jailed without any evidence and on the other hand, the minister against whom there is an open and shut case, is roaming scot-free,” Warring said, adding that Congress will stage a protest in Mohali on November 1 against the victimisation of party workers at the grassroots level.

He urged Congress workers to remain strong, united and firm in their resolve to fight against the excesses and high handedness of the AAP government. “Nothing is permanent and it is a matter of some time more”, he said, while expressing confidence that Congress will bounce back stronger.

Bajwa also criticised Bhagwant Mann’s double standards on Sarari. He alleged that he was deliberately protecting him. “The Sarari incident has exposed Mann and the Congress will not rest till the minister was not removed,” he said.

He also condemned Arvind Kejriwal for equating Bhagat Singh with tainted ministers such as Satyender Jain and Manish Sisodia. “While Bhagat Singh had sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country at such a young age, the two tainted ministers with whom Kejriwal was trying to compare the martyr were neck deep in corruption. Jain and Sisodia were facing serious charges and investigations by ED and CBI with offshore accounts and assets worth crores of rupees. It was shameful on part of Kejriwal to compare and equate Bhagat Singh with such people,” he said, adding that Bhagat Singh did not sacrifice his life for any sect or state but the entire country.

He advised AAP leaders to learn to respect the martyrs. Among those present on the occasion included senior leaders OP Soni, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Dr Amar Singh, and others.