Thursday, August 04, 2022

LPU land row: Congress MLA writes to Punjab CM, demands vigilance inquiry

The Bholath MLA alleged that LPU, owned by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Ashok Mittal, manipulated the system to illegally grab prime panchayat land belonging to villages Chehru and Nanak Nagri in Phagwara worth Rs 100 crore.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar |
August 4, 2022 5:50:30 pm
khaira, indian expressSukhpal Singh Khaira demanded a time-bound vigilance inquiry into the alleged scandal. (File Photo)

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Wednesday wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleging that Lovely Professional University (LPU) illegally exchanged gram panchayat land measuring 13.25 acres in 2012 and demanded a time-bound vigilance inquiry into the alleged scandal.

The Bholath MLA alleged that LPU, owned by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Ashok Mittal, manipulated the system to illegally grab prime panchayat land belonging to villages Chehru and Nanak Nagri in Phagwara worth Rs 100 crore. The LPU constructed multistoried buildings upon this panchayat land even prior to the erroneous exchange deed in 2016, he said.

He said gram sabha Nanak Nagri, which was earlier part of gram sabha Chaheru, was separately constituted in 1998. The new sabha area for Nanak Nagri was entitled to proportionate land and other assets held by Chehru.

“That when the process of distribution/apportionment of the land was going on, gram panchayat Chehru singularly passed resolution stating therein that it was necessary to do so for the benefit of the inhabitants of the village that approval of the government be sought for exchange of the panchayat land with private land of Lovely International Trust without taking into confidence gram panchayat Nanak Nagri because after the constitution of gram sabha Nanak Nagri, a vested right accrued to the gram panchayat Nanak Nagri in the assets and liabilities of the existing panchayat and as such, gram panchayat Nanak Nagri also became co-sharer in all the assets, liabilities, benefits, grants, etc.,” he said.

That the resolution was forwarded to the competent authority and ultimately, the worthy Governor of Punjab granted the necessary sanction for exchange of the land of Gram Panchayat vide order dated July 1, 2016, the MLA said.

“Moreover the village Nanak Nagri consists entirely of poor Dalits and their interests have not been protected in the said exchange. Prime land belonging to village Nanak Nagri was handed over to an international education trust in exchange for poor land with a huge gap of market rate clearly favouring the large corporate house. This was done in contravention of the law and without even informing the gram panchayat of village Nanak Nagri,” he alleged.

