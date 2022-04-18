Cong councillor among 11 booked for abetment to suicide

The Kapurthala police have booked 11 persons, including a Congress councillor Narinder Singh Mansu, for abetment to suicide over the death of a 35-year-old Sunday.

The victim immolated himself on April 14, and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

One woman, Majit Kaur, has been arrested in the case. The arrested accused was running in an alleged prostitution racket and is alleged to have made an obscene video of the deceased’s wife.

The 35-year-old had approached police for help with a complaint that his wife was being blackmailed, but no action was allegedly taken in the matter. On April 14, he immolated himself and landed in hospital with 90% burns.

Police is now conducting raids to arrest the accused who are still at large.