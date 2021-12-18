Cong changing top police officers to implicate top SAD leaders, says Sukhbir

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday alleged the Congress government was repeatedly changing heads of the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) and had now even changed the acting DGP to coerce the new incumbents to implicate top SAD leaders in false cases.

“A lie is a lie. This is why top police officers are refusing to toe the Congress government’s directions to register false cases against top Akali workers. The government effected two changes in the top leadership of the BOI by first changing ADGP Arpit Shukla and then ADGP Varinder Kumar. Now the third incharge of BOI – ADGP S K Asthana — has exposed the government by writing to the DGP and seeking directions as to how he can register any illegal case on the directions of the government,” the SAD president told mediapersons.

Asserting that senior-most officers were not ready to become a party to political vendetta, Sukhbir requested all officers to keep in mind that they should not get embroiled in the vendetta. “The law is the same for everyone and those who break it, whether an ordinary person or in uniform, will be hauled once the new SAD-BSP alliance government is formed,” he said, adding that the same fate would befall bureaucrats who were acting as political agents of the Congress.

On the dismissal of the Punjab government’s special leave petition challenging the order of the High Court giving relief to Orbit bus transport whose permits had been cancelled illegally by the Congress government, Sukhbir said, “Now the court has ruled what we were claiming earlier that the Punjab government is playing politics on this issue. What can be a more damning condemnation of the government?”

Answering another question, the SAD president asked Punjab Pradesh Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu to tell in which capacity he was giving an impression that he was the chief ministerial face of the Congress. “I challenge the Congress party to clarify as to who its chief ministerial candidate is.”

Sukhbir said that the next SAD-BSP alliance government would hold a probe into the corruption in MGNREGA works. He claimed he had received reports from across the state that Congress legislators had established their own interlocking tile factories and had forced panchayats to purchase them at inflated costs. All leaders involved in this racket as well as sarpanches would be booked as per law. He announced that besides creation of a special ministry for Kandi Belt Development, the next SAD-BSP alliance government would also create guaranteed job opportunities for youth of the area.

The SAD president announced that the next government would give an allowance of Rs 2,000 per month to the woman head of family of all BPL families in the state. “Last time, we made the state power-surplus. This time we will make power cheap,” he said.

He addressed rallies in different towns of the constituency and held door-to-door campaigns for Lakhi in Garhdiwal town. Sukhbir also visited some religious places.