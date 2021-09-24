CM makes a promise: ‘Either corruption will stay or I will’

Stating that there are some “leeches” in government offices who “ask for money” for every work, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Thursday said he will “eradicate corruption” in “whatever time I will have” and vowed that “either corruption will stay or I will”.

“(In) Whatever time I will have as chief minister, I will eradicate this menace of corruption. Everything will be set right. I will get it done. I want to take the state forward and it will happen only when such practices (corruption) are stopped,” said Channi.

The CM said during his stint as president of municipal corporation, he came to know how corruption was ingrained into the practises through a “well managed channel”.

“Up to 22 per cent commission was being charged for doing public works. I tried hard, but it was difficult to completely break the nexus. Now, I need your support to break and finish it,” the CM said.

He was addressing the students at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (PTU) in Kapurthala where he inaugurated a state level employment fair and laid the foundation stone of Dr BR Ambedkar Museum that will come up on 25 acres at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

He also hit out at the state Vigilance Bureau (VB), which asked for audio proof to take action if somebody is involved in corrupt activities, and said “all are hand in glove”. Channi, however, was quick to add that not all people in the government are corrupt and every sector has good and bad people.

Channi announced that now recruitment for Class ‘D’ jobs of drivers, technicians etc. will be on regular basis and not on contract basis. He also announced that one lakh jobs would be ensured to youths of Punjab within next four months.

Stressing on importance of “strengthening oneself physically and mentally” throughout one’s life, he said, “Education is the only key to uplift the living standard of weaker and underprivileged sections. The government is laying major thrust on strengthening education infrastructure in the state”.

Citing his own example, he said that he went for MBA after being elected the MLA the first time. During his second stint in Vidhan Sabha, he completed his masters in political Science. Now, in his third term as MLA, he is pursuing PhD and will submit his thesis paper by December.

Channi also handed over the employment letters to several youth and urged them not be satisfied and strive for more. He asked the youngsters to take inspiration from Dr BR Ambedkar for excelling in life.

He assured full support and cooperation to youngsters in creating a new and vibrant Punjab.

Channi said the state government will soon set up Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Management in collaboration with IIM, Amritsar at Kapurthala. Likewise, the School of Ambedkar Thoughts and Bharat Ratna Dr Baba Sahib Ambedkar Centre for Research will also be set up in Doaba region. Work on two medical colleges – one each in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur – will also start soon.

Announcing major development projects for Kapurthala, the CM said that a consolidated grant of Rs 10 crore will be given to the district along with Rs 4 crore for tackling power wires. He also announced that the ITI will be made operational from this session only. Channi also announced a grant of Rs 10 crore for setting up ITI at Sultanpur Lodhi.