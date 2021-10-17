CM Channi reaches out to four Captain loyalists, announces various welfare packages

Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, on Sunday visited MLAs who were traditionally known to be close to former CM Captain Amarinder Singh in what he called were “courtesy visits”.

On the CM’s list of ministers visited on Sunday were MLAs Sunder Sham Arora, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal — both considered close to Captain Amarinder — as well as Arun Dogra, and Pawan Kumar Adia in Hoshiarpur district.

After the change of guard in Punjab and the reshuffling of the Cabinet, Sunder Sham Arora — the only Cabinet minister from Doaba in Captain’s cabinet — was dropped.

On Sunday, while addressing a function held at local MLA and former minister Sunder Sham Arora’s residence, Channi said the state government was working round-the-clock to ensure overall development and timely completion of ongoing infrastructure works as urban development is a crucial component of holistic growth.

All basic amenities in urban areas will be provided to the people keeping in view their future needs, said Channi, while adding that there was no dearth of funds for the same with the government.

Announcing a grant of Rs 10 crore for Hoshiarpur, which will be released within the next few days, the Chief Minister said that his government was already making the best use of the time it had remaining in its term and wanted to touch new heights of success and glory in the state as per the peoples’ aspirations. The CM further also announced that Hoshiarpur will get state-of-the-art biodiversity and sports park at a cost of Rs. 5 crore to further develop flora and fauna in the region. He said that the foundation stone of the park and that of an upcoming medical college will be laid shortly. However, Channi said that the classes of this medical college will commence from the next academic session. All the necessary directions have already been issued to expedite the process for tender floating so that the medical college’s construction could be started at the earliest, he added.

He also announced a fund of Rs. 1 crore for the District Bar Association for the construction of advocate chambers.

Citing that the Punjab government has announced a major relief to waive arrears of electricity bills for more than 52 lakh consumers from all sections of the society up to 2KW, Channi said that Rs 1200 crore had been set aside for the same, of which Rs 11 crore will be for consumers of Hoshiarpur. He reiterated that the state will provide all basic amenities in urban areas as per the master plan, including setting up a robust water supply and sewerage system.

Reaching out to children who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic, Channi on Sunday also handed over packets containing daily use items and some cash to them.

The CM was honoured by different societies — Sikh Welfare Society, Bhai Kanhaiya Welfare Society, Bhagwan Valmiki Welfare Society, Sri Guru Ravidas Welfare Society, Satguru Welfare Society and Municipal Corporation Safai Union Welfare Society.

Later, the Chief Minister also went to the residences of MLA Arun Dogra and MLA Pawan Kumar Adia, where he met the families of both MLAs and interacted with them. At the residence of MLA Adia, he also handed over sports kits to youth clubs of village Bhikhowal.

The Chief Minister then visited MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal’s residence, where he sought the blessings of the parents of MLA Chabbewal.