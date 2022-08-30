CM Bhagwant Mann opens ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ mega sporting event at Jalandhar

One of the biggest sporting extravaganzas of the country – ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ – began with great pomp and show as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the mega sporting event at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium here on Monday evening.

More than 4 lakh players of different age groups are expected to participate in the competitions from block to the state-level in 28 sports categories, Mann said after announcing the opening of the two-month-long sporting event.

The state-level winners would be given cash prizes worth Rs 6 crore, the CM said, adding that these games will be an annual feature henceforth.

“I am elated to see Punjab happy and the youth in the field of sports,” Mann said.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said that the state government has been making all-out efforts for promoting sports across the state to channelise the unbounded energy of the youth in a positive manner. These games are a step in the right direction as it will provide platform to the players to showcase their talent. Likewise, it will also help the state government identify the strengths and weaknesses of the players which will be beneficial for grooming them for national and international events in future, the CM added.

Congratulating the sports minister for organising these games, the CM said that Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer deserves kudos for making this happen.

He said that it’s a matter of great pride for the entire state that these games are being held in every nook and cranny of Punjab.

Mann said that Punjab has become the first state in the country to felicitate players who had brought laurels for the country in the Commonwealth Games. The need of the hour is to encourage more budding players to excel in the field of sports, the CM added.

Punjab has abundant sports talent and the state government will not leave any stone unturned to enable players to participate and win Olympic medals for India, he said.

Mann also remembered hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and told the young players to take inspiration from the hockey legend on this day.

Mann said that the youth of the state have inherent talent, but previous governments failed to tap it and also they could not provide them the required sporting infrastructure.

But the AAP government will provide the players with state-of-the-art infrastructure and world class facilities, the CM said, adding that the government is committed to restoring the pristine glory of state in the field of sports.

He said that the new sports policy will focus on promotion of sports and players. A special budgetary allocation will be made for sports, he added.

Meanwhile, the CM used the occasion to display his volleyball skills, much to the delight of the spectators.

Mann played a volleyball match for around 10-15 minutes at the stadium.

With his security personnel standing outside the volleyball court, Mann, wearing tracksuit and a cap backwards, positioned himself in the centre and showed his gaming prowess.

He not only served but also scored some points for his team with his game.

Also, cultural performances by schoolchildren enthralled the audience on the occasion. Songs by leading Punjabi singers Nooran sisters, Amrit Mann and Ranjit Bawa brought music to the ears of the audience.

Olympian Baljit Dhillon and Manjit Kaur brought the baton of the games, while Olympian Gurjit Kaur triggered the games flame from the stage.

Earlier, the CM took salute from the impressive march past of the participating contingents of various districts.

Also, rain had delayed the start of the programme by over an hour.