Clean environment ‘our right’, parties must make it poll plank: Punjab Green group

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the environment seems to have become an important issue in this part of the state as Punjab Vatavaran Chetna Lehar, a social organisation of religious leaders and environmentalists, has released a people’s demand letter in which they have asked the political leaders to make the environment the main issue.

Environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal along with several other leaders of Sant Samaj held a press conference in Jalandhar on Thursday.

They said that people must ask their leaders about what programmes they are making to save the water, air and earth of the state. The leaders of Sant Samaj said that to make political parties conscious of the environment, a debate is being organised at Ramgarhia College in Ludhiana on December 20.

Baba Seechewal said that parties have been announcing various sops to the people but no political party has yet talked about providing the clean environment which is “our right”.

He said that political parties must not contest the election with a mission to come to power but they should tell people how they can provide a clean environment to them.

They said that they will launch this campaign to make people aware of the environment issues. Former secretary (agriculture) Kahan Singh Pannu will be the Convenor of this campaign.

They said that they have already sent an agenda to the political parties and they will tell the people about their programmes or action plans on December 20 during a debate.

Former Jathedar of Damdami Sahib Giani Kewal Singh and Baba Seechewal said that had the government followed the provisions of the Water Act, 1974, and Air Prevention and the Control of Pollution Act, 1981, then there would have been no environment issues in the state.