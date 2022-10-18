scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Christians protest against Sikh ‘preacher’ Amritpal Singh for ‘hurting religious sentiments’, urge govt to book him

The PCM activists gathered near PAP chowk, blocking the highway under the flyover. The commuters had a tough time manoeuvring their way through the crowd on the national highway. People were stuck in the traffic for more than four hours because of the dharna, which was lifted only after 4 pm. Some of them had to take a detour to avoid the traffic congestion.

People from Christian community block Jalandhar-Delhi National highway during their protest against Sikh leader Amritpal Singh, in Jalandhar, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The activists of Punjab Christian Movement (PCM) took to the streets on Monday in protest against an allegedly objectionable comment made about Jesus Christ by Sikh leader Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal Singh is a Dubai returned self-styled Sikh preacher who is the new leader of “Waris Punjab De”, an organisation founded by late singer-cum-actor Deep Sidhu to deliberate on issues concerning Punjab.

Hamid Masih of PCM said that they won’t tolerate any insult to Jesus Christ and wanted the state government to book the Sikh leader for hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community.

PCM activists also threatened to intensify their protest if their demand for justice was not met.

Police had to break their back to get the protesters lift the dharna.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 07:13:53 am
Months later, 4 in 10 patients had not fully recovered from Covid: study

