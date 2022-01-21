ED case on illegal sand mining: Accused declared ‘innocent’ by cops in 2018

The Enforcement Directorate’s illegal sand mining case with CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew in its crosshairs has one Kudratdeep Singh as the main accused. But in the eyes of Punjab Police, whose 2018 FIR forms the basis of the ED investigation, Kudratdeep Singh is innocent.

It was on March 7, 2018, that Rahon police filed an FIR following a tweet by then CM Amarinder Singh that pointed out with pictures illegal mining on the banks of Sutlej in Phillaur and Rahon.

Surprise checks followed and an FIR was filed against 26 people linked to six mines. Kudratdeep was named, but never arrested. He only appeared before cops after securing bail, and later an inquiry was marked in his case. “After getting bail, Kudratdeep Singh got an inquiry marked in his case which was conducted by the then Superintendent of Police (D), Nawanshahr, in which he was declared ‘innocent’,” said sources in the Rahon police. They added that when the case was presented in the court his name was entered in the column of those accused against whom no chargesheet was filed because he was already declared innocent in the police inquiry. A senior police officer, who was posted in Nawanshahr at that time, said Singh is most likely only a frontman, while the quarry is belongs to someone else.

The ED is conducting its probe now based on the FIR filed by the police in 2018.