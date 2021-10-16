Channi’s allotment letters for 5-marla plots nothing but a sham: Manish Sisodia

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of misguiding homeless people belonging to Scheduled Castes by giving them five-marla plots. He said that this act of the Punjab CM is similar to employment card fraud committed by the previous CM, Captain Aamarinder Singh.

Sisodia was interacting with mediapersons in Jalandhar during his one-day tour of Punjab.

Addressing an important press conference from Punjab | Live https://t.co/fVOPry1vNQ — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2021

Three months before the Assembly elections in 2017, Captain Amarinder had distributed complete loan waiver cards to farmers and employment cards for the unemployed under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar scheme, Sisodia said. Not only this, Captain had also promised to give unemployment allowance to the cardholders till they got employment. But for four and a half years, Captain and the Congress did not remember any such cards.

Now like Captain, Channi has not only forgotten the employment cards given by his party but has also started playing the old game of distributing new cards, said Sisodia. Replying to a question regarding allotment letters given by the Punjab CM for 5-marla plots, Sisodia said that Channi has now started showing dreams of 5-marla plots to the homeless people of Punjab. Just as the employment card was a hoax, Channi’s claim of giving five marla of land to the people is also a hoax.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that this Congress gimmick has been going on since 1961 but it is repeatedly done before elections to entice people. He said that the AAP always does more than what it promises.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, state president of Scheduled Castes Wing Lal Chand Kataruchak, state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and women’s wing president Rajwinder Kaur Thiara were present during the media interaction.

Earlier, Sisodia paid obeisance at the temple of Lord Valmiki in Shakti Nagar and also flagged off a shobha yatra organised on the manifest day of Valmiki.