Channi’s subtle message to Sidhu: Criminals wet their pants on seeing Punjab policemen

In an indirect attack at Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday asked policemen not to bother about who says what and said criminals wet their pants on seeing them.

“Those who are criminals and anti-social elements, their pants become wet on seeing a Punjab policeman,” said Channi, addressing a function at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) complex here.

While praising two party leaders, Sidhu had recently said they make policemen “wet their pants”. Later, he said his remark should not be taken literally as it’s a way of saying that the Congress leaders “wield authority”.

Without taking any names, Channi told police personnel to perform their duty irrespective of who says what. “There may be 100 people saying anything against me but I am moving forward with positive thinking. I have to work for the welfare of common people and likewise our police force too has to work for their welfare,” he said.

He said if any criminal element raises an evil eye against the police force, or if anyone speaks against them and uses any wrong language, then he considers it being done against him and his government.

Hailing the Punjab Police for maintaining peace, law and order and earlier eliminating terrorism in the state, Channi said the sight of a Punjab policeman instils fear in criminals.

The CM said he wants to tell anti-national elements and those trying to spread anarchy by carrying out bomb blasts that the Punjab Police is that force which eliminated terrorism from the state and which has always “defeated nefarious designs of inimical forces by even not caring about their own lives”.

Channi told the police personnel not to buckle under any political pressure while registering cases. “There are political pressures sometimes but a cop right from a ‘munshi’ (head clerk) to the top level must not put anyone behind bars even for a single hour if the person is innocent under any circumstances,” he said. “I request you or you may take it as my order that no one should be booked illegitimately and you should listen to your heart whether you are doing justice or just harassing the person.”

The CM said the service in armed forces and police is a challenging job and only those people who have zeal to serve the country and its people join these forces.

He said the state government fully recognises the immense contribution of the Punjab Police in socio-economic development of the state and added that no stone will be left unturned for the welfare of police personnel.

Ahead of Assembly election, Channi announced restarting uniform allowance for the Punjab Police, notification for free travel for police in public buses, bomb disposal – risk allowance, and enhancing diet money for sportsmen in Punjab Police from existing Rs 150 to Rs 250 per day during camps.

The CM also announced ground renovation at PAP campus at a cost of Rs 1 crore to boost sports, Rs 15 crore for welfare of police and setting up police Sanjh Kendras at the two international airports in Amritsar and Mohali to facilitate NRIs.

Channi also announced enhancing the police welfare fund from existing Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore from next budget.

While lauding the services rendered by the police force in maintaining peace and law and order, Channi said the nation’s progress cannot be imagined without them.

Channi expressed hope that police will uphold its rich tradition of serving the state by wiping out the curse of drugs from the state.

Later, the CM paid a visit to Satguru Ravidas Dham Buta Mandi and Dera Sach Khand Ballan. He announced establishment of the state-of-the-art Guru Ravidass Bani Adhiyan (Research) Centre at Ballan at a cost of Rs 50 crore while handing over a cheque for Rs 25 crore for this purpose.

While paying obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in the presence of its chief Sant Niranjan Dass, the CM said that this Adhiyan Centre would go a long way in undertaking extensive research and study of the Bani of Guru Ravidass.

He also announced the formation of Guru Ravidas’s Bani Adhiyan Kendra Prabandhak Committee to be headed by Sant Niranjan Dass to manage overall affairs of this centre, adding that the Chief Minister, Secretary Tourism and Deputy Commissioner would be the government’s representatives in the committee.

On the occasion, Sant Niranjan Dass presented the CM with a holy robe.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for initiation of development works worth Rs 16 crore related to dual carriage railway underbridge in Urban Estate, Phase-1, and adjoining roads besides announcing Rs 2 crore for the construction of Sant Prem Singh Lubana Welfare Society Bhawan. Out of this, the cheque for Rs 51 lakh was handed over to the society on the spot itself.

Impressing upon the Lubana community, he said the community played an important role in bringing social awakening and economic prosperity of the country, especially Punjab, and announced that the 600 square foot land adjoining the Bhawan site would also be given to the society