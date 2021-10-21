Capt has proved he had a cosy understanding with BJP even while he was CM: Harsimrat

A DAY after former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced that he would launch his own party and indicated that he may ally with the BJP or breakaway Akali factions, senior SAD leaders said there was a “big question mark” on the proposed alliance and even if it did happen, it would not cause any political damage to their party.

SAD MP and the former Union minister of state Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday said Amarinder’s announcement had proved that he had a “cosy understanding” with the saffron party while he was CM.

The MP alleged that present CM Charanjit Singh Channi is following the same route by “signing off policing in half of Punjab to the Centre”, referring to the central government’s decision to extend the BSF’s jurisdiction.

Addressing the media here, Harsimrat, who attended Valmiki Jayanti and addressed her party workers in Jalandhar Cantt and Jalandhar Central constituencies, said, “It is now clear that Capt Amarinder Singh was aligned with BJP all along and backstabbed his own party as well as Punjabis. The reason why he helped in framing of the three hated agricultural laws and hid this from Punjabis for one and a half years also lies exposed. The deep relationship Capt Amarinder shared with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also clear from the fact that despite being an Opposition chief minister, the BJP never went after him like they did in the case of Mamata Banerjee and others. The most the PM said about Capt Amarinder was that he was a ‘swatantar fauji’. Capt Amarinder’s statement that he would form his own party and align with the BJP is proof that the independent ‘fauji’ was always working in collusion with the BJP.”

“Kartarpur Corridor was hailed by the entire world but Captain was opposing it by raising the issue of terrorism and other things just to benefit the BJP,” she claimed.

Asked about the Singhu lynching, Harsimrat said that while the SAD always strongly condemned any incident of sacrilege, a thorough probe should be conducted into the case after new revelations. “It has been revealed that the deceased was a labourer and drug addict without any known sources of income. How he reached Singhu needs to be verified. The entire issue could be probed by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court to bring all facets of the case out in the open.”

Asked about alliance with Captain’s party, she said the SAD would never ally with any party which had “backstabbed Punjab and was trying to defame Punjabis besides endangering its agriculture and economy”.

She also claimed that she had started getting indications when she was Union minister that BJP was not following the “coalition dharma” and not being true to the SAD as it was not the same alliance made by Atal Bihari Bajpayee and Paarkash Singh Badal, but a total dictatorship now. “Despite this we continued with the coalition for the betterment of Punjab as well as peace and communal harmony. However, when we came to know that the BJP was bent upon striking against the farmers of Punjab we chose to sever our decades old relations with the party and quit both the ministry as well as the NDA alliance.”

Meanwhile, senior SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said on Amarinder’s announcement, “Right now there are many ifs and buts…Secondly, Brahmpura and Dhindsa (Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who formed breakaway Akali factions) have joined hands already. And we have seen in last few elections, in local bodies and anywhere else, they could not even contest because they have no candidates available. These things are not going to mature”

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, “Congress and Amarinder Singh cannot be seen in isolation as far as destruction of Punjab is concerned. Amarinder had been toeing BJP line for long and so were our opponents like Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura”.

Former SAD MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said, “The way Amarinder Singh was humiliated, he was left with no choice. Congress cannot be trusted. As far any alliance by Captain Amarinder is concerned, Akali Dal is least concerned”.