Burnt area under paddy up 15% this year; Patiala tops chart with 64%

Punjab has registered around 15,000 (27%) less stubble burning incidents in the state till date compared to last year in the same corresponding period. However, Punjab has witnessed a 15% increase in paddy residue burnt area compared to last year, with Patiala district topping the chart with 64% residue burnt of the total area under rice cultivation. While eight districts in Doaba and Majha regions saw a decrease in the burnt acre, a majority of districts in Malwa region recorded an increase in burnt acreage between September 15 and November 5.

According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), Ludhiana, which records both fire incidents and burnt acreage under paddy residue through satellite, Punjab has around 30.29 lakh area under paddy cultivation, including Basmati rice this season of which paddy residue was burnt on around 8.11 lakh hectares (over 20 lakh acres) till November 5 which is around 15% more than last year. Till November 5, 2021, the acre under burnt paddy residue was 6.86 lakh hectares (16.94 lakh acres).

Officials in the Punjab pollution control board (PPCB) said that while fire incidents may increase or decrease every year but burnt area should not increase. “We are waiting for stubble burning to end so that we can calculate the exact burnt area average. At the moment it is more compared to last year in the same corresponding period,” said a PPCB officer.

Though fire incidents are recorded daily, the area burnt is calculated once every week. Therefore, PRSC is yet to calculate the area burnt from November 6 to 11.

Between September 15 and November 11, Punjab recorded 40,677 cumulative incidents of fires (CFs),including 3,916 fires on Friday, which was the highest on a single day this season. Last year in the same period, Punjab saw 55,573 CFs, including the highest single day fire incidents of 5,327 on November 5.

On Friday, Bathinda recorded the highest number of single-day fires at 523. Followed by Moga (446), Muktsar Sahib (434), Fazilka (385), Mansa (306), Ferozepur (305), Barnala and Ludhiana saw 296 fires each, Faridkot (280) and Sangrur (233). In the case of CFs, Sangrur topped the list with 5,016 fires, followed by Ferozepur (3,688), Bathinda (3,374), Patiala (3,229) and Tarn Taran (3,065).

In the Malwa region, Patiala has burnt the maximum acreage of around 1.40 hectares (3.45 lakh acres) till November 5 of its total rice area of around 2.20 lakh hectares against just 45,000 hectares (1.11 lakh acres) last year till the same period. Sangrur was second in the list after burning 1.01 lakh hectares till November 5 against 43,570 hectares last year.

Advertisement

Though Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts in Majha region have also burnt huge areas, all three have registered a decrease in the acreage. Amritsar, which is at number three this year in acreage burning with burnt area of 68,760 hectares, has witnessed 20,000 hectares decrease in burning area this year. Tarn Taran burnt 59,690 hectares against 89,620 hectares last year and Gurdaspur burnt 36,000 hectares against 52,260 hectares last year.

In the Doaba region, all four districts, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr burnt less area compared to last year. Nawanshahr burnt 7,000 hectares against 11,000 hectares last year, Jalandhar burnt 34,000 hectares against 40,000 last year, Kapurthala burnt 35,000 hectares against 40,000 last year and Hoshiarpur burnt 10,660 hectares against 12,750 hectares last year.

Other Malwa districts which recorded an increase in the area included Ludhiana which burnt 52,500 hectares against 46,840 hectares last year, Fatehgarh Sahib with burnt area of 45,000 hectares against 35,770 hectares last year, Bathinda with 33,000 hectares burnt area against 14,870 hectares last year, Barnala with 20,000 hectares burnt area against 13,360 hectares last year.

Advertisement

Fazilka burnt 18,000 hectares against 13,000 hectares last year, Mansa burnt 25,220 hectares against 7,340 hectares last year, Malerkotla burnt 7,860 hectares against 5,980 hectares last year, and Mohali burnt 7,610 hectares against 5,220 hectares last year. In Malwa, only Moga, Ferozepur, and Faridkot districts have shown a decrease in burnt acreage compared to last year.