BSP has sold 15 of 20 seats allotted, made itself a slave of SAD: Channi

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Friday said that the BSP leadership has backstabbed the Schedule Caste brethren by selling the party to the Shiromani Akali Dal. “BSP no longer represents ideology of Babu Kanshi Ram. Earlier, it aimed at empowering the SC brethren. Now it has sold 15 of the total 20 seats allotted to them to Akali Dal. Tthe BSP leadership has made itself a slave of Akali Dal,” said Channi while addressing a gathering to mark development of the district here at Partapur grain market.

Training his guns at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, the CM dared him to explain why Punjabis should believe him when his own flock doesn’t have faith in him. Three out of four AAP MPs elected in 2014 and 11 out of 20 MLAs elected in 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections have left AAP. This indicates that the AAP is a house of cards that is bound to fall in a day or two, he said.

“Kejriwal has no basic knowledge about the state. He doesn’t even know how to milk a cow,” Channi said. “What does he know about the state?”

Terming it a modern East India Company, the CM said that the AAP aims at plundering the wealth of the state. As he has himself faced hardships, he is well aware of the woes of the common man. People of Punjab know that petrol and diesel are the cheapest in Punjab in the entire northern region, so are the rates of power in the entire country.

Channi said an unholy nexus of politicians across party lines had deprived the common man of power just to loot Punjab. However, now this nexus has been broken and the power is with the common man.

The CM announced grants worth Rs 200 crore for Jalandhar, including Rs 11.46 crore for newly built Dr B R Ambedkar College at Buta Mandi, Rs 2.71 crore for Satguru Kabir Bhawan, Rs 20.99 for storm water sewerage at Basti Danishmanda and Rs 78 crore for sports hub in Burlton park. He also announced waiver of Rs 64 crore arrears of Own Fund Society. He said that Sri Guru Ravi Dass Bani Research Centre will come up over 100 acres at Ballan village. Likewise, he had announced setting up a research centre on Bhagwad Geeta at Patiala.

The CM declared status of sub-division for Kartarpur and Adampur, a government college for Adampur besides setting up chairs in the name of Baba Sain ji and Baba Namdev ji.

Addressing the rally, former MP Sunil Jakhar said that the first bugle against draconian farm laws was sounded by Punjab farmers and ultimately the NDA government had to take the laws back. All the farmers had buried their differences to win the battle. For securing the interests of all the Punjabis, the Congressmen have to unite. Winning the general elections in 2024 can be possible only if Punjab wins 2022 polls for which all the Congress leaders have to unite.

Taking a dig at ‘Tiranga Yatra’ of AAP, Jakhar said that those leaders who are teaching the lesson of nationalism to us today were nowhere in sight when India was fighting for freedom and only the Congress party fought that fight.

In his address, All India Congress general secretary Harish Chaudhary slammed the Akali, BJP and AAP leadership for working against the interests of the state. He said that Channi is the representative of the poorest of the poor in the state.

Cabinet Minister Pargat Singh said that both Sukhbir Singh Badal and Arvind Kejriwal are liars who are misleading the state. Captain’s link with BJP and Alkalis has been exposed and Punjabis will teach the trio a lesson for treachery with the state.