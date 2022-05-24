Boy dies in borewell: Police book owner for suicide abetment, rash driving

A day after the death of a six-year-old, who accidentally fell inside a borewell in Hoshiarpur, police on Monday booked the owner of the borewell for abetment to suicide, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and rash driving or riding on public way.

They lodged a case against the owner, for not covering up the borewell as per required norms.

The six-year-old boy, who fell into a 100-feet-deep borewell in a village under Dasuya subdivision of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab on Sunday morning, had died after he being pulled out following a 9-hour-long rescue operation. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted the rescue operation. The district administration had also called an Army unit to the spot.

Police have identified the boy as Hritik and said that a autopsy of the body had been conducted, and the cremation of the child will take place on Tuesday after relatives of the family reach Jalandhar from Uttar Pradesh.

As per initial reports of the autopsy, the boy supposedly died after water filled his lungs.

DSP Tanda Raj Kumar told The Indian Express that a case under section 305 (A) (abetment to suicide of a child), 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC has been registered against the borewell owner Satbir Singh.

He said that the borewell was in a working condition and it was not covered, which led to this mishap.

The boy was playing in a farm field and reportedly climbed a borewell shaft after some stray dogs started chasing him. The borewell shaft was covered with a jute bag and when the boy sat on the bag, he fell into the borewell. The parents of the boy are migrant labourers and they were not around when the incident happened, sources said.