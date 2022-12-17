scorecardresearch
BKU leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal meets Punjab Agri Minister Dhaliwal, raises farmers’ demands

The demands included giving the ownership rights of the land to the farmers on Jumla Mushtraka Malkan Lands, enhancing the compensation for the damaged crops due to any reason and to include farmers, who have installed water lifting pumps in Sirhind feeder

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal. (Twitter/@JagjitDallewal)
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who had recently observed fast-unto death over the demands of farmers, on Friday led Kisan Morcha in Jalandhar. He also held a meeting with Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at Local Circuit house to take stock of various demands of farmers presented to the government in the recent past.

Dallewal said that they have presented various demands to the government and on Friday, they discussed the progress about these demands. The demands included giving the ownership rights of the land to the farmers on Jumla Mushtraka Malkan Lands (a variety of common land created during consolidation), enhancing the compensation for the damaged crops due to any reason, to include farmers, who have installed water lifting pumps in Sirhind feeder, in the power subsidy scheme of the government, issue of MSP of all the crops etc.

He said that the minister assured them that all the works will be completed and a committee has been formed to discuss the issues.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 07:52:15 am
