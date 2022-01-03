BJP arm-twisting rivals to join its fold, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Sunday said that BJP was arm-twisting rivals to make them join its fold. He also said that it did not deserve any credit for repealing farm laws as that victory belonged purely to farmers. Sidhu gunned for SAD, Capt Amarinder and BJP for being the ones that brought or helped sustain mafia raj in Punjab.

He once again claimed that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was misleading the people with false promises which he could not deliver in Delhi.

Addressing a rally in Phagwara, which is represented by the Congress MLA B S Dhaliwal, he said that BJP was arm-twisting people, telling them either to join them or face ED cases. The rally saw a large number of female supporters.

The BJP resorted to “bad politics of vote polarisation and using the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies for browbeating opponents to trigger defections”, he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP for opening its office in Jalandhar, Sidhu said a party which was not seen in the state for five years has now opened its office just to “arm-twist opponents”.

“The opening of the BJP office meant that either ‘aa jao sadey daftar Jalandhar, nahi ta kar diyange jail de andar’ (either join us or be behind bars),” said Sidhu.

“They (BJP) are creating a fear among the leaders and those who are finding excuses to leave the parties and are going to them. Try to understand that what type of politics is BJP doing,” said Sidhu, adding that in people of Punjab cannot be divided on the lines of religion.

The PPCC chief reminded its people that prices of basic commodities had skyrocketed under the NDA government.

“The cost of diesel was Rs 50 in 2014 and in 2022 it had shot up to Rs 95 whereas cost of petrol was Rs 66 in 2014 which shot up to triple digitals in 2022. The NDA government has failed to justify these exorbitant price rises since it is being purchased at a much lower rate,” he said.

He alleged that mafia was ruling the roost in the states since the rule of SAD-BJP from 2007 to 2017.

“I assure you that this time either mafia will stay or Sidhu in the state. The trolley of sand is not less than Rs 3,500 to 4,000 per trolley but I will provide you it at the rate of Rs 1,000-1,200,” he said. “If you want mafia raj then vote for these parties and if you want to get rid of this then vote for Congress,” he said, adding that new Punjab will bring out that money from mafia’s pocket.

He spoke against his political rivals for offering “lollipops” and making false promises.

Sidhu said he gives his word that his 13-point programme is meant for the welfare of the poor. “I promise that I will quit politics if five lakh jobs were not given to skilled or unskilled urban labour under his model,” he said.

“I am not with the politics of lollipops but for bettering lives of Punjabis,” he said, stressing that his model is pro-poor and pro-farmer.

Sidhu also praised Channi and said: “Today, we have a Dalit leader heading the state of Punjab with such efficiency. In a short time of appointment, the current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of Punjab has paved the way for an enterprising state and displayed hope for equality in the system.”

(WITH PTI INPUTS)