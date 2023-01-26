BJP: AAP govt must not dare to cancel ration cards of the poor

Taking potshots at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab regarding the ongoing verification of ration card beneficiaries, BJP spokesperson Nimisha Mehta said that this exercise was to merely threaten the poor keeping in view the upcoming councillor elections in the state.

Mehta said that the AAP government shouldn’t dare to cancel the cards of the poor and deserving, or else BJP won’t sit silently and will force the Bhagwant Mann government to reverse its decision.

The BJP spokesperson said that the ration cards are made only after a thorough scrutiny by officials and it’s only after getting a clearance from these officials the cards are issued. But after the AAP came to power in Punjab, the rules have gone for a toss.

Mehta said that at present nearly 1.56 crore people are getting benefit of free ration in Punjab and the Narendra Modi-led central government is already providing free ration to 1.42 crore people in the state. As the AAP government doesn’t want to spend money on its own to help the poor with ration facility and only pass the benefit of free ration to 1.42 crore people who are already getting ration under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna, it wants to cancel the ration cards of nearly 15 lakh people.

She said that the AAP government has ample funds to spend on publicity for itself in newspapers and channels, but when it comes to providing ration to people in Punjab, it is tightening its belt.