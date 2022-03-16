Bhagwant Mann: From Himachal to Kerala, swearing-in draws many from outside Punjab

Punjabis were not the only ones cheering Bhagwant Mann during his swearing-in ceremony Wednesday. The oath-taking event, in fact, drew people from a few states outside Punjab as well, including Haryana, Himachal and Kerala.

At one corner of the venue, a group sat holding a poster that read “Kerala ton (from Keral)” in Punjabi with other placards carrying slogans in Malayalam. As Mann, came on stage this group was one that cheered the loudest.

“We are 15 people from Kasaragod (Kerala) who have come to attend this ceremony as it is a proud moment. We wanted to meet Bhagwant Mann but it was not possible today…We had decided that if inquilab (revolution) comes to Punjab then we will definitely come here,” said Muhammad.

Muhammad was accompanied by a few others from Kerala – all supporters of AAP, who had reached Chandigarh in a train and then made their way to Khatkar Kalan.

He added: “Punjab has been on the frontline always as far as patriotism is concerned and we are proud that AAP could form first government here after Delhi.” A group of people from neighbouring Haryana and Himachal were also in the crowd.

“We want to get associated with this party because of which we came here so that we could meet some senior AAP leaders here,” said Rattan Chand Sharma from Himachal’s Una district.

Despite the fact that the swearing-in started around an hour behind the schedule, people stayed busy dancing to songs being played at the venue.

Cheering Mann on was a Congress supporter, who said: “I was a Congress party member but when the swearing-in took place during Congress government, I was not allowed to enter the venue. But today there was no such hindrance and this is the main difference between the previous and today’s swearing-in function.”

Ramanjot Singh of Zira in Ferozepur said that he was not a worker of any party and had come here just to participate in the function.

“Earlier, daily wagers would be brought in for such functions and paid Rs 500 each,” he said.

Surjit Singh of Bhullar village near Bilga in Jalandhar said it was curiosity that brought him to the event.

Rabinder Singh of village Bhagtana Boharwala in Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur), said that he is a “commoner and was here as he wanted to see the ceremony”.