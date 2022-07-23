Behind problem of illegal colonies in Punjab, realtors who didn’t apply for regularisation

Despite having a policy for regularisation of the individual plots in the illegal/unauthorised colonies, a large number of plot holders in such colonies could be deprived of getting a Non-Objection Certificates (NOC) – which is mandatory to get their plots in illegal colonies regularised – not because of the fault of plot holders but their respective colonisers. And this is because thousands of such colonisers haven’t applied for regularisation of their illegal colonies in the state.

The authorities in the Department of Housing and Urban Development Punjab (H&UD) said that the plot holders in illegal colonies, which have applied for regularisation (but are not yet regularised) can get an NOC after meeting the conditions laid down in the 2018 policy of regularisation of illegal colonies. But those who have got plots in illegal colonies, which have not applied for regularisation, would not get the NOC.

Data sourced from the H&UD revealed that more than 2,000 illegal colonies have applied for regularisation under the 2018 policy outside Municipal Corporation (MC) limits across the state. But an incomplete survey of the department in 2018 revealed that nearly 4,000 colonisers, who had carved out illegal colonies, have not applied for regularisation because plots in these colonies were getting registered without obtaining the NOC till a few months ago.

This fact is also reflected in the records of the sites of the various development authorities, including GLADA (Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority), GMADA (Greater Mohali Area Development Authority), Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA), Amritsar Development Authority (ADA), Bathinda Development Authority (BDA), and Patiala Development Authority (PDA). The records show that from 2013 to 2018, four policies – 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018 – were brought in for regularisation of illegal plots.

According to PDA’s records under the 2018 policy, it had regularised 6,488 plots, while only three colonies were regularised under PDA – including two in Patiala and one in Sangrur tehsil. As many as 5,064 plots were regularised in Patiala tehsil, 651 in Sangrur, 329 in Nabha, 277 in Rajpura, 101 plots in Amloh, 41 in Patran, 23 in Barnala and two in Samana under PDA.

ADA had regularised 2,972 plots, including 2,188 plots in Amritsar, 289 in Pathankot, 274 in Tarn Taran and 221 in Gurdaspur under the 2018 policy. But the number of regularised colonies under ADA was just 95 and most of them were regularised before the 2018 policy.

BDA had regularised 440 plots under the 2018 policy. But only 23 colonies were regularised under BDA of which the majority were regularised before 2018.

GMADA had regularised 257 plots under the 2018 policy, while the number of regularised colonies was just 28 under all policies. JDA had regularised 728 plots under the 2018 policy, 15,100 plots under the 2013 policy and 5,267 plots under 2014 policy against just 26 colonies which were regularised.

When plots were getting regularised without the regularisation of colonies, the colonisers did not even bother to apply for regularisation. Resultantly, now people are suffering when they are not getting NOCs because their colonies are not listed anywhere – neither in the list of “illegal” colonies nor in the list of “applied for regularisation” colonies – in the records of sites of various development authorities under H&UD department.

Records say that 653 illegal colonies have applied for regularisation under GLADA, 930 colonies under JDA and 342 under PDA.

Speaking to The Indian Express, chief town planner (Punjab) Mandeep Kaur said that NOCs are a must for the regularisation of plots in illegal colonies.

“NOCs are given to those plot holders whose plots exist in the colonies which had applied for regularisation before February 2020 under the March 19, 2018, policy after completing all the formalities laid down in the policy. The decision to provide NOCs to the plot holders in colonies which have not applied for regularisation under the 2018 policy will be taken up at the government level,” she said, adding that now there is no provision for providing NOCs to such plot holders.

Experts say that plot holders who are being deprived of NOCs are bearing the brunt of the faults committed by the colonisers. And when government bodies are not carving out enough legal colonies as per the demand of the people, then people have no option but to purchase plots in such illegal colonies, which should have been regularised by the development authorities by adopting stringent action against the colonisers.

Why the state has reached to such a situation?

Experts and officials have listed several reasons for the messy situation and how the government’s policies, notifications and orders are responsible for this.

Sources in the H&UD department said that to date the state has an incomplete survey, which was conducted by PUDA and its sister concerns, of the exact number of illegal colonies in the state.

Various policies for regularisation were brought in, but they were just to enhance the number of illegal colonies, not to stem the rot.

“June 2013 policy was more or less a good policy, but under political pressure it was amended in August 2013 just to create loopholes. It was silent on the violation of master plan as well as on the method to fix the boundaries of illegal colonies. The plots and colonies were made independent of each other implying that the plots can be regularised without considering that colony is illegal or even the colonisers do not bother to apply for regularisation but only focused that plots of their colonies be regularised,” said sources in the local bodies department. Even the plots were allowed to be regularised based on the full and final payment agreement to sell which resulted in over-exploitation of the policy with the department failing to prescribe the method to check the authenticity of the stamp paper used on the said agreement to sell, they added.

This provision was exploited to the hilt and it helped the colonisers to classify their colony in the category with a saleable area of more than 65%, said sources.

The sale deeds in illegal colonies were banned after the said policy and they were allowed only on the production of NOCs.

The Punjab Apartment and Propety Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995, was amended on August 27, 2014, and various provisions were included like the banning of sale deeds,

banning of electric connections, sewage connections, and prosecution of officials responsible for the growth of the illegal colonies post-2013, but no changes were made to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) electricity manual for banning the electric connection in illegal colonies, said experts on the issue.

Also, various officials of the local bodies department were made the competent authority u/s 2 (1) of PAPRA on July 23, 2010, but to date, the licensing and regulatory branches have not been established in the local bodies department, said sources in H&UD.

Also, H&UD brought in another policy in October 2014 for regularisation of illegal colonies based on the built-up area parameter, but only a negligible number of illegal colonies applied for regularisation because there was very less built-up area in the majority of illegal colonies then. Also, this policy had all the loopholes of the August 2013 policy.

Then various notifications were issued in 2015 mentioning that the revenue department was not bound by PAPRA and the PSPCL was allowed to waive the NOC for giving electric connections in illegal colonies.

In 2016, another policy was introduced, but it too didn’t serve the purpose for regularising illegal colonies.

The 2018 policy said that regularisation of the plots would take place only if the colonies are regularised. It also made Google images mandatory for regularisation of illegal colonies. But this policy was also amended to facilitate colonisers by delinking plots from “the regularisation condition” of the colonies.

The town planning department and the department of revenue and rehabilitation brought in notifications in 2019 which made unregistered sale agreement as the proof of establishment of the colony and the sale deeds were prepared without the NOC in illegal colonies, respectively, which was a violation of the 2018 policy.

The last but not the least reason for such unlawful expansion of illegal colonies is a lack of political will to clear this mess. The competent authorities have recommended filing of FIRs against colonisers, but they are few and far between. Bringing in such policies from time to time has only given rise to more illegal colonies – it is like first, you allow for the establishment of the illegal colony and then regularise it – said an expert.