Attacked with a rod in Canada, Kapurthala girl succumbs to her injuries

A few days after she was attacked allegedly by a Canadian national, a 25-year-old girl from Kapurthala succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

The victim, Harmandeep Kaur, was allegedly hit on the head with a rod.

She had gone to Canada on study visa six years back and after recently completing her studies, had also got a permanent residency. Kaur was currently working as a private security guard. She had studied at University of British Columbia (UBC), Okanagan Campus.

Her parents had left for Canada on March 1 after knowing about the incident. Amarjit Singh Saidowal, who is known to the family, told The Indian Express that they came to know that the girl was hit by a Canadian national with a rod on Saturday.

“The girl died Wednesday morning (India time) during her treatment at a hospital,” said Amarjit Singh.

The distant relatives of the girl in the village said that they will be able to tell anything till the time her parents inform them about the entire incident.