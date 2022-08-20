scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

At PAU, IARI Delhi director lists benefits of growing soybean

While speaking to The Indian Express during his two-day visit to Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana, Singh said that farners in Punjab are dependent on cereal-based mono-cropping and grow only wheat and paddy during Kharif and Rabi seasons, respectively, and if they shift to soybean, they will get better remuneration compared to paddy.

Soybean has the potential to replace around 30% of paddy area in Punjab, which means nearly 9 lakh hectares can be reduced from the current around 30 to 31 lakh hectare area under rice cultivation. (Representational image)

Listing out the benefits of crop diversification, director of New Delhi-based Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) AK Singh said that shift from paddy to soybean in Punjab will not only save groundwater but is also a economically viable option.

While speaking to The Indian Express during his two-day visit to Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana, Singh said that farners in Punjab are dependent on cereal-based mono-cropping and grow only wheat and paddy during Kharif and Rabi seasons, respectively, and if they shift to soybean, they will get better remuneration compared to paddy.

He added that Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, which grow soybean on 5 million and 4.5 million hectares, respectively, usually sow the 90-100 days variety and get an yield of 1 to 1.2 tonnes per hectare. These two states sow wheat by October end to be able to harvest it by mid-March before the temperatures go up.

“However, Punjab farmers sow wheat in November and harvest it mid-April and this gives them more time to grow longer duration (130 to 135 days) of soybean varieties. This variety is sowed in the US and South America and gives an yield of about 3.5 to 4.5 tonnes per hectares. In Punjab, one can expect 3 tonnes per hectare,” he said, adding that with soybean cultivation, Punjab farmers can advance the wheat sowing to October 25.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...Premium
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise casePremium
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise case

Soybean has the potential to replace around 30% of paddy area in Punjab, which means nearly 9 lakh hectares can be reduced from the current around 30 to 31 lakh hectare area under rice cultivation, Singh said.

He added that the switch will not only help the state to embark upon the much-needed path of diversification but will also decrease the dependency on imports of edible oil. The country imports around 4.5 million tonnes soybean oil every year.

Besides, the average cost of cultivation of soybean per hectare is around Rs 30,000 while in the case of paddy it is
around Rs 50,000 per hectare, Singh said.

Advertisement

“Currently the MSP of paddy is Rs 2,060 per quintal while the MSP of soybean is Rs 4300 per quintal so from this calculation, farmers will get around Rs 1.44 lakh per hectare from paddy and from soybean, he will earn around 1.29 lakh per hectares. After deducting the expenditure, the return from the soybean is more than that of paddy. The return will be more with high yielding variety of soybean,” he said, adding that the crop saves power.

The crop requires fewer fertilisers/chemicals and improves the soil health, it also provides quality soybean oil cake, which is used in animal feed.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 01:39:41 am
Next Story

Madhya Pradesh BJP removes key OBC leader over comments on Brahmins

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

3

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

4

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

5

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’

Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
Ashutosh Varshney writes

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement