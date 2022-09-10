scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

ASI dies by suicide at Punjab police station, death note says SHO humiliated him

The deceased ASI was identified as Satish Kumar while the SHO was identified as Tanda Onkar Singh, who refuted Kumar's claims as "baseless allegations".

Kumar was posted as a munshi (record keeper) at the Hariana police station.

An Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died by suicide by shooting himself at a police station in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur Saturday morning. In a note and a video, the ASI accused the station house officer (SHO) of humiliating him.

The deceased ASI was identified as Satish Kumar while the SHO was identified as Tanda Onkar Singh, who refuted Kumar’s claims as “baseless allegations”. Singh also said the ASI was not in his uniform and he had only “questioned him a little bit” about it.

Kumar was posted as a munshi (record keeper) at the Hariana police station. According to the note, he was in the police station quarter on Friday night when the SHO came and when he went to meet him, he was humiliated.

Kumar further alleged that Singh’s behaviour was rude towards all subordinates and earlier too a policeman had died by suicide because of such humiliation.

The police said Kumar was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 02:39:11 pm
CPI(M) couldn’t counter BJP’s populist campaign in Tripura in 2018, concedes Manik Sarkar

