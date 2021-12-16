In Hindu-majority Jalandhar, Kejriwal vows sports hub, international airport

With an eye on Hindu votes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced two guarantee programmes for the people of Jalandhar city during his ‘Tiranga Yatra’. He also showered praises on the farmers.

While speaking during his public address, Kekriwal assured two guarantees to the people of Jalandhar – a sports hub and an international airport in the Doaba region of the state – if voted to power. The yatra started at Jyoti chowk and ended at Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk.

He said, “Jalandhar has a great sports industry and if anyone in the country plays cricket or hockey they use the cricket bat and hockey stick manufactured at Jalandhar. When Sachin Tendulkar was playing cricket and hitting sixes, he used to play with a bat made in Jalandhar. Jalandhar is present in every such game and when AAP comes to power, the biggest sports university will be set up in Jalandhar.”

He added that the Doaba region has several people whose children are settled abroad. “There is no international airport in and around Jalandhar and if we come to power, we will construct an airport here, which is also a long-pending demand of the people of Jalandhar,” Kejriwal said.

Jalandhar is a Hindu majority district in Punjab and with the two announcements, Kejriwal seems to have struck a cord with the people.

While invoking nationalism among the people as songs like ‘Mera Rang de Basanti Chola’ played in the background, Kejriwal praised the farmers for their endurance during the one-year-long struggle. “I salute to their dedication. They have won a big battle and now they have to win another battle for prosperity in the state and elect an AAP government,” he said.

He added that providing best education to every child was the dream of Dr BR Ambedkar and AAP is the only party that is working to provide best education to every child.