Arrested Jalandhar clerk duped people of around Rs. 50 lakh, say Vigilance Bureau officials

In the first case of graft registered against a woman clerk in Jalandhar after the launch of the anti-corruption helpline by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) found in its probe that nearly half a dozen complaints have been lodged against her by people alleging they were cheated to the tune of nearly Rs. 50 lakh in lieu of promises to provide them government jobs.

The accused clerk Meenu, who worked in the Jalandhar Tehsildar office, was arrested on March 24, a day after a complaint was lodged against her on the helpline number by a vegetable seller. The vegetable seller, Surinder Kumar from the Uggi village in Jalandhar, alleged that she took Rs. 4.80 lakh for getting a job for his daughter. The clerk is currently on judicial remand.

Kumar said in his complaint that Meenu promised him that she will get his daughter a job as a clerk in the deputy commissioner’s office in Ludhiana. Kumar said she took the money through bank transactions as well as in cash. He said that when they approached Meenu with the fake order, she initially promised to return the money in instalments but then started threatening the family. He provided proof of the back transactions to the officials of the Vigilance Bureau and after an investigation, his allegations were found true and she was arrested.

Sources in the Vigilance Bureau said that more people from other districts have complained against the clerk to the Jalandhar deputy commissioner (DC) as well as vigilance officials. Some of the victims have also made videos while handing over the money to the clerk, the sources also said. One of the victims claimed that she took over Rs. 20 lakh from him after assuring a government job for his children, added the sources.

Another complainant, who is a manager at a hotel in Jalandhar, said in his written complaint to deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori that Meenu, who stayed in a room on their property, did not pay the Rs. 90,231 due in tariff despite repeated visits to her office.