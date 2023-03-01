scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Army personnel resists snatching bid in coach, pushed out of moving train in Tanda

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday when Shalimar Express was passing Darapur by-pass in Tanda on the Jalandhar-Jammu rail track.

A senior officer in the GRP said that they were surprised that the Army man did not raise alarm. (file)

A young Army personnel was allegedly pushed out of a moving train by three unidentified people when he resisted their attempt to snatch his bag. He sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to Civil Hospital Hoshiarpur.

According to Hoshiarpur police sources, the case is being investigated by the Government Railway Police.

The Army personnel (Sachin Sharma) was travelling to Jammu from Ambala, police said. He reportedly noticed that three miscreants were rummaging through the bags of the passengers, including his own, and when he objected to it, they tried to snatch his bag from him. And when he resisted, this led to a scuffle between him and the miscreants, who pushed him off of the moving train.

GRP Post Tanda In-charge Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Amritpal Singh said that the Armyman had sustained injuries to his hands and legs, but he is out of danger. He said that they picked him up from the track in the wee hours of Tuesday. While the investigation is going on, according to Sachin Sharma’s version, he had a scuffle with the three persons who tied his hands up and then pushed him out of the moving train, Amritpal Singh added.

A senior officer in the GRP said that they were surprised that the Army man did not raise alarm. The incident happened in a train coach which has 72 seats, he added.

