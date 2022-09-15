Arhtiyas refuse to do land mapping for farmers: ‘this is job of govt officials’

Ahead of the paddy harvesting season, the state government has asked Arhtiyas (Commission agents) to do the ‘land mapping’ of the farmers’ agricultural land for not only paddy but also other crops such as cotton and Basmati.

While the government warned of wrong land mapping (LM) saying that action could be taken against them, Arhtiyas said that they are not ready to take responsibility for the land mapping. They said that it should be done by government officials and they will cooperate with the government. They said that they held a meeting on Wednesday and decided that they are not going to do any land mapping and demanded that the government should withdraw this letter.

Sharing a letter regarding the important instructions for ‘Land Mapping’, Punjab Arhtiyas Association said that it may push them into legal issues because land mapping is a technical affair and experts should do it as they will support the government officials where they require our support.

According to this letter before doing LM, aarthiyas shall have to take a self-declaration letter from the farmer along with filling the active mobile number of the Landowner in the self-declaration letter, which shall be uploaded before submitting the final LM details and then all the details should be entered online and after getting an OTP on Farmer’s mobile final submission is to be made.

Punjab Arhtiya Association Punjab President Ravinder Singh Cheema said that apart from this the crucial point added this time is that it is compulsory to submit land details of cultivator/farmer for the Paddy, Basmati and cotton crops separately.

“Land Mapping details shall be submitted according to the cultivating area under various crops and it is to be done only with the right owner of the land or an appropriate action could be taken against the aarthiya who does the wrong land mapping,” said Cheema, adding that why they are putting this burden on them and as a large number of Arhtiyas are not that tech savvy and may commit unwanted mistakes.

He said that last year they got Lm done by highering people and getting computers on rent and spending money from their pocket and now government is saying that we should do LM against not only for paddy but Basmati and Cotton crops too.

Every year government adds some new condition for the arytiyas, he said, and farmers before the paddy harvesting season, said he adding thatgovernment said that an auction can not be recorded without LM whether it is government or private purchase and LM can only be done till the date of 24 th September 2022 for which just 10 days are left. In the absence of auction farmers’ will face huge difficulties in the mandis where they take the crop.

He said that they are not going to do any LM and demanded that government should withdraw this letter. He said that the previous government has also harassed them and now this government is also treading the same path. He also said that land mapping is either be done by the Land Revenue department of Punjab of Punjab Mandi Market Board.