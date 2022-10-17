scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Apologise for comparing Bhagat Singh with your tainted ministers: Khaira to Kejriwal

Chairman of All India Kisan Congress and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Sunday demanded an unconditional apology from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for equating his corrupt and tainted ministers like Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain, facing serious corruption charges, with Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

“This is sacrilegious as Kejriwal has insulted Bhagat Singh, the greatest martyr of our freedom struggle who sacrificed his life for the country. The Delhi Chief Minister has shameless audacity to compare his tainted ministers, who are looting India, with him,” Khaira said in a statement here.

The firebrand Congress legislator said if Kejriwal could tender an unconditional apology to someone like Bikram Singh Majithia, he should have the moral courage to apologise to the nation for insulting Bhagat Singh.

Khaira said by defending the corrupt against whom there is an open and shut case with huge recoveries and documented proof, Kejriwal has exposed himself. He has different yardsticks for different people when it comes to corruption.

“Kejriwal liberally accuses and implicates others of corruption while shamelessly protects his own people for obvious reasons that they are his milking cows,” Khaira said.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 09:41:47 am
