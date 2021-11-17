Anti-panthic force working to weaken Sikh community from inside: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal Tuesday urged the masses not to fall into the “trap of anti-panthic forces” that were using the Sikh garb to weaken the community from inside. Urging the community to be mindful of “traitors whose sole aim was to sow suspicion in Sikh minds against their elected religious and political leaders”, Sukhbir said “emotional issues are being used to create a wedge in the community.

“We must guard against such conspiracies which are the brainchild of both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party,” Sukhbir said.

The SAD president, who held a number of programmes in Nawanshahr Assembly constituency in support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Dr. Nachhatar Pal, said his party as well as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the sentiments of the Sikh community by reopening the Kartarpur Corridor. He said the Punjab government should do its utmost to facilitate the visit of ordinary devotees who had been waiting for the reopening of the corridor for more than one year.

On a specific question, Sukhbir said party’s Dakha legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali was being victimized through Income Tax raids. “Ayali’s sole fault is that he has supported the Kisan Andolan from the very beginning. He will continue to do so even now and such intimidatory tactics will not stop the SAD and its workers from raising their voice in solidarity with farmers”.

While campaigning for Nachhatar Pal, Sukhbir stopped his vehicle near Rahon and interacted with a group of MGNREGA workers.

He also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Manji Sahib and Gurdwara Tahli Sahib. He also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar by garlanding his statue in the main market.