Punjab: Anti-drug activist killed, protesters block road in Jalandhar district

Following the murder of an anti-drug activist Saturday night, residents of Jalandhar’s Lakhanpal village blocked the Phagwara-Nakodar Road Sunday. They demanded the arrest of the culprits and alleged that the murder was the handiwork of drug peddlers because the deceased was quite vocal against them.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Gopal, 50, the numberdar of the village and also a member of ‘Nasha Virodhi Front’ formed by residents of 13 neighbouring villages.

Local Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh, too, joined the dharna.

Sources said Ram Gopal was hit with a wooden plank by some Innova-borne assailants while he was on his way home.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Villagers said they had recently raised the issue of rampant supply and distribution of drugs in the village, following which the police had raided the village. But several drug peddlers got wind of the raid and went underground.

“Ram Gopal had told the police that because of leaking of information about the raids, the drug peddlers locked their houses and left,” said a villager, and added that even the local police were aware of the activities of drug peddlers in their as well as in several other villages.

Pargat Singh said that the drug problem in these villages was deep-rooted. “The deceased was doing great work for society but such killings are a big setback,” he said.

“Ram Gopal’s life will not go in vain and the fight against drugs will continue,” the MLA added.

He demanded that the murderers be arrested soon and Ram Gopal be accorded the status of a martyr.

The deceased is survived by his wife and son.