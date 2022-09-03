An Express Series: For farmers, cost of farm fires is a matchstick; what they lose in soil, human health is crores

Much maligned and often blamed for the smoke from the farm fires that chokes National Capital Delhi in winters, farmers in Punjab have more often than not justified their action of setting ablaze the crop residue, especially the stubble left after harvesting paddy. They say it is not economically feasible to manage the residue — they peg the cost at Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per acre — before getting the farms ready for the next crop cycle. The farmers say all it takes to clear a field of the stubble is just one matchstick — and a box of 50 matches comes for Rs 2.

Studies and research conducted by various bodies, including one by a team of doctors and another by the scientists from Ludhiana-based Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), however, say the ‘unseen’ economic loss due to farms fires is much more especially on human and soil health and enviornment. One study found that nearly 84 per cent people in rural belt now complain of health issues caused due to smoke from fires. Another study revealed that soil nutrients (nitrogen and sulphur) worth Rs 160 to 170 crore are destroyed on an average when the farms are set on fire.

Impact on soil health

Farmers often ask that when the state has fixed landholding, then how can they improve the crop productivity. The simple answer, experts say, is to improve the soil health. It needs persistent efforts to top up the soil with healthy nutrients to enhance the organic matter in it. According to experts, the crop leftovers such as paddy straw is the main source of organic matter. It is due to the the lack of proper organic matter in the soil that the farmers in Punjab are spending huge amounts of money on fertilisers.

A recent research paper (July 2022) published by three scientists, Dr RK Gupta, Rajan Bhatt and JS Kang of PAU, revealed the impact of stubble burning on the soil.

Dr RK Gupta, head of the department of soil science at PAU, while talking to The Indian Express said, “On the basis of our long-term experiments in the fields, we observed that an acre contains 18–19 kg N (nitrogen), 3.2–3.5 kg P (phosphorus ), 56–60 kg K (potassium), 4–5 kg S (sulphur), 1150–1200 kg C (carbon) and many other micronutrients. Burning (stubble) causes a huge loss of these nutrients. In Punjab, where 225 lakh tonne of stubble is produced in 30 lakh hectares area under paddy, it is estimated that about 1.5–1.6 lakh tonnes of nitrogen and sulphur are lost in farm fires, costing Rs 160 to Rs 170 crore at the prevailing rates. Besides human and animal health and environmental hazards, substantial loss of plant nutrients (especially nitrogen and sulphur) and organic carbon occurs during the burning of crop residue, which has important implications on soil health”.

He said incorporation of paddy straw is always the better option in the rice-wheat cropping system. Its use as mulch in the wheat crop increases the yield over a few years, apart from improving water use efficiency and higher root length density because of higher soil water retention. Straw management practices increase the minimum temperature and decrease the maximum temperature of the soil significantly.

“To judge soil health, the status of soil organic carbon (SOC) is the best indicator. A long-term experiment (14 years) on different straw management techniques, helped improve the SOC from an initial level of 0.33% in straw removal plots to nearly 0.75% in straw retained/ incorporated plots,” said Dr Gupta, adding that improved SOC required applying of 25% fewer nutrients.

Punjab Agriculture Department says that the organic matter in the soil should be up to 1% while the International standards suggest having it up to 2-3%. In Punjab, 54.7% of the land has .40 and .75 % of organic matter, 31% of the land has .40% organic matter, and only 13.9% of has .75 per cent organic matter. The organic matter increases by .50% to 1% in a decade. With it increases the crop productivity.

Impact on human health

Health and human rights activist from Bathinda, Prof Vitull K Gupta along with a team of five doctors, including Anil Goyal (MD Psychiatry), Tanvir Kaur Sidhu (MD Community Medicine), Meghna Gupta, Atun K Maria (MD medicine), and Sonia Arora, conducted a study — A Survey to Identify Adverse Health Effects Associated with Stubble Burning — covering two districts — Bathinda and Muktsar Sahib — in 2016. The study found 84.5% people suffering from health problems with the majority of them reporting irritation in eyes, throat, and nose, and coughing and wheezing because of smoke. Some also complained about feeling of tightness in the chest and shortness of breath.

These health issues are getting aggravated over the years, said Prof Vitull.

The survey was conducted through a questionnaire in which the people above 12 years of age were interviewed and results calculated and analyzed on a percentage scale.

The results showed that out of 8,573 persons interviewed, 84.5% had symptoms of diseases related to smoke. The number was higher in the rural belt as compared to urban areas in both the districts.

Meanwhile, Dr Gupta stated that crop residue and biomass burning (forest fires) are considered major sources of carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO), methane (CH4), volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides and halogen compounds. “One tonne of straw, on being burnt, releases about 3 kg of particulate matter, 60 kg of carbon monoxide, 1,460 kg of carbon dioxide, 199 kg of ash and 2 kg of sulphur dioxide which is very harmful to human health,” he said.

“We found that most of the particulate released due to crop residue burning are smaller than 10 microns (PM10), and easily enter the lungs leading to heart problems,” he said, adding that new research shows the smoke produced by crop burning could have a lasting effect on children’s lungs.

And farmers are the first and foremost affected people.

It does not only affect their health but their finances too as they need to take medical treatment. A study conducted by the Institute of Social and Economics Change, Bengaluru, which is supported by the Indian Council of Social Sciences Research, found that in rural Punjab, people spend nearly Rs 7.6 crore annually for getting treatment for the diseases caused by stubble burning.