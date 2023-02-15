Amid Pakistan’s wheat flour crisis, Socialist Party leaders say India must help its people

After BJP leader Sunil Jakhar called on the government to help people in Pakistan amid skyrocketing prices of food items and grains, the former national vice-president of the Socialist party Balwant Singh Khera and senior leader of the party H S Manshahia have said India can help the neighbouring country by exporting wheat and other food grain via the Punjab border.

Khera and Manshahia said trade and peace efforts must be continued between both countries as people on both sides are in favour of trade as well as peace. “On humanitarian grounds, we must help the people by supplying food grain when the living has become so tough there where even wheat flour is available at Rs. 160 to 170 per kg (around Rs. 50-53 per kg in Indian currency),” said Khera.

Khera said one such meet to discuss trade and related issues is proposed to be held at Kartarpur Sahib on February 28 in which they will participate.

While recalling his visit to Pakistan some years ago, Khera said the people there showered so much love, respect, and affection on them that he didn’t feel he was out of place as they have the same culture and language.

According to local reports in Pakistan, the prices of milk and poultry have also shot up and the price of petrol is likely to be increased by Rs. 20 per litre from next week. The Dawn reported loose milk is being sold at PKR 210 per litre (INR 65.42) and live broiler chicken at PKR 480 per kg (INR 149.52) as of Monday.

Pakistan has been witnessing a massive economic crisis with the country’s rupee recording a historic low of 275 to the US dollar. Inflation has shot up to over 27 per cent and the country’s $350 billion economy is facing a balance-of-payments crisis with foreign exchange reserves dipping to less than three weeks of import cover, according to reports.