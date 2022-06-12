All’s not well in Jalandhar Diocese, Pope’s envoy told

All’s not well in the Diocese of Jalandhar. This is what the Catholic Union, senior citizens and members of the Diocesan Pastoral Council (DPC) of the Diocese of Jalandhar told Vatican’s representative to India Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, who is on a three-day visit to Punjab. They met him in person at Bishop House in Jalandhar on Saturday and handed over to him a memorandum stating their grievances against local officials of the Diocese of Jalandhar.

They alleged in the memorandum that there is no transparency regarding the working of the officials, and personal interests are getting the better of charity works.

Hostels, coaching institutions, dance schools, sports projects, employment institutions, livelihood, sponsorship & scholarships programmes are on the verge of closure, they alleged.

The issue of poor Dalit Christians who are at the receiving end of social discrimination, too, was raked up at the meeting. They said that the local officials were not taking up their matter in a manner it ought to be.

They said that even the Archbishop’s visit to the diocese was not published in ‘Sada Zamana’ – a monthly Punjabi magazine of the diocese.

They said that the Archbishop’s visit here means a lot, especially when Punjab is beset with problems of drug menace, gang wars and discrimination against Dalits, among others.