scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Must Read

All’s not well in Jalandhar Diocese, Pope’s envoy told

This is what the Catholic Union, senior citizens and members of the Diocesan Pastoral Council (DPC) of the Diocese of Jalandhar told Vatican's representative to India Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, who is on a three-day visit to Punjab.

Written by Anju Agnihotri Chaba | Jalandhar |
June 12, 2022 2:36:02 am
St Mary's Cathedral, Jalandhar. (Source:Wikipedia)

All’s not well in the Diocese of Jalandhar. This is what the Catholic Union, senior citizens and members of the Diocesan Pastoral Council (DPC) of the Diocese of Jalandhar told Vatican’s representative to India Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, who is on a three-day visit to Punjab. They met him in person at Bishop House in Jalandhar on Saturday and handed over to him a memorandum stating their grievances against local officials of the Diocese of Jalandhar.

They alleged in the memorandum that there is no transparency regarding the working of the officials, and personal interests are getting the better of charity works.

Hostels, coaching institutions, dance schools, sports projects, employment institutions, livelihood, sponsorship & scholarships programmes are on the verge of closure, they alleged.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The issue of poor Dalit Christians who are at the receiving end of social discrimination, too, was raked up at the meeting. They said that the local officials were not taking up their matter in a manner it ought to be.

Best of Express Premium
Bride and without prejudicePremium
Bride and without prejudice
The shot of Rajiv getting hit — history in a framePremium
The shot of Rajiv getting hit — history in a frame
Need to create, awaken symbols of Dalit culturePremium
Need to create, awaken symbols of Dalit culture
The legacy of Sethurama Iyer and where the CBI franchise should have endedPremium
The legacy of Sethurama Iyer and where the CBI franchise should have ended
More Premium Stories >>

They said that even the Archbishop’s visit to the diocese was not published in ‘Sada Zamana’ – a monthly Punjabi magazine of the diocese.

They said that the Archbishop’s visit here means a lot, especially when Punjab is beset with problems of drug menace, gang wars and discrimination against Dalits, among others.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jalandhar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 11: Latest News
Advertisement