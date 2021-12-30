Ahead of polls, raids lead to huge illicit liquor recovery in Jalandhar excise zone

As elections approach in Punjab, the flow of illicit liquor in the state has seen a spike if recoveries in recent days are any indication.

In various districts under the Jalandhar zone, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (DETC), Jalandhar, rebooted ‘Operation Red Rose’ to crackdown on the illicit liquor recovery.

Shaheen Walia, who was posted as DETC, Jalandhar zone, on December 7 launched a major search operation and various raids were conducted in mand area of various district of Doaba and Majha regions which fall under Jalandhar zone.

On December 8, a raid was conducted at village Gagrewaal along river Beas in excise circle Fatehabad, Tarn Taran. As part of this, both banks of river and entire stretch of mand area was searched in detail. During this search 85,000 kg lahan and 75,500 ml illicit liquor was recovered.

On December 9, around six licensed vends were challaned in Goraya circle and 67 cases of old stock were confiscated, while 70 cases of PML and 75 cases of IMFL were found short.

From December 10 to 14, raids were conducted in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran to curb the illegal distillation and 3,72,682 kg lahan, 641 litres of illicit liquor was recovered apart from the material used to make lahan.

In Uggi in Kapurthala, old stock was found. In Kala Bhakra area of Jalandhar, 131 cases of expired beer, 867 cases of 2019-20 were found and the vends were challenged.

Sources said that a big liquor group of Jalandhar was unhappy with such huge raids by the DETC and this led to transfer of the officer in just 8 days. Walia was transferred to the GST wing of the Excise Department at Ferozpur on December 15.

“Within 8 days, he managed to confiscate huge amount of illegal liquor but instead of rewarding him he was transferred in just a week to benefit the big contractors,” said a senior officer in the department.

Excise Commissioner, Punjab, Rajat Aggarwal could not be reached for comments.